Sysco Adds New Independent Commercial Driving Testing Sites in Florida and Texas, Expanding Career Advancement Opportunities for Colleagues

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced it has been awarded contracts that allow its Central Florida and North Texas sites to become full-service Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) test sites. Together with its locations in Baltimore and Denver, a total of four Sysco sites have achieved this designation.



“Sysco is leading the industry and creating programs that equip employees with the knowledge and skills needed to build their career and grow their earning potential,” said Dan Purefoy, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “All together, CDL candidates can train, test and get on the job in about four weeks, at no cost. We are thrilled with the impact of the program and the benefits it’s providing to our company, our colleagues, and our customers.”

In addition, all new delivery partners attend Sysco’s Operations Academy to ensure a positive onboarding experience and learn the “Sysco Way” of operating safely and providing excellent customer service.

Sysco Central Florida recently tested its first cohort of students and achieved a 100% pass rate. Following licensure, they will begin their Sysco career as Delivery Partner Trainees at their home site. Sysco North Texas will test their first cohort of students in November.

Sysco is the first foodservice distributor to offer in-house training to existing colleagues to help them advance their career by becoming CDL certified drivers. This industry-leading program will help increase the number of qualified drivers at Sysco and increase the career earnings potential of those trained.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

