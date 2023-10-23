Henkel's PSA Innovations at Labelexpo Europe Signal a Transformative Era for the Label Industry

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent news from Labelexpo Europe, Henkel has illuminated the world of pressure-sensitive adhesives with its extensive product portfolio. The firm exhibited cutting-edge PSA products that have the potential to revolutionise the label industry. Among the innovations showcased were solutions that enhance food safety through mineral-free formulations, bolster container recycling by facilitating efficient wash-off label removal from plastic bottles, and drive sustainability by reducing waste and production inefficiencies with linerless label solutions. This pivotal moment in the label industry makes the addition of the "Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market 2023" report to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, all the more timely and essential for businesses.

This comprehensive research report offers an impartial assessment of pressure-sensitive technology, delving deep into the core formulations utilised in pressure-sensitive laminates such as solvent-based, water-based, hot melt, UV curable, and silicone.

Why is this report indispensable for entrepreneurs and managers?

In-depth Analysis: The report furnishes a meticulous analysis on adhesives pivotal for laminate production across key market segments. This includes tape, labelstock, hygiene, graphic films, and medical sectors. Whether you're eyeing the global market or specific regional markets, the study leaves no stone unturned.

Value Chain Analysis: Recognising the significance of the value chain, the "Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives Market 2023" report employs it as a crucial instrument to probe the pressure-sensitive adhesives market. This means readers gain a holistic understanding of the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to end-user application.

Comprehensive Scope: Entrepreneurs and managers can glean insights into:

The perceived strengths and pitfalls of each pressure-sensitive technology

The specific pressure-sensitive technologies adopted in every market segment

Key applications within each segment

The adhesive demand, current trends, and market drivers that are shaping the industry

Given Henkel's recent showcase and the innovations coming to the fore in the pressure-sensitive adhesives arena, the launch of this report couldn't be better timed. Businesses, especially those in the label industry, stand at the cusp of a transformative era. The "Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market 2023" report is not just a tool; it's a guide, a mentor, and a blueprint for business leaders to navigate this evolving landscape.

Furthermore, the report's focus on the adhesive demand, trends, and market drivers equips decision-makers with the foresight to anticipate market shifts, make informed choices, and align their business strategies accordingly.

The "Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market 2023" is more than a report; it's a compass for businesses in these changing times. With the label industry poised for substantial transformation, as evidenced by Henkel's groundbreaking showcase at Labelexpo Europe, entrepreneurs and managers have a golden opportunity. By leveraging the insights, data, and analysis from this report, they can position their businesses at the forefront of the next big wave in the pressure-sensitive adhesives market. Don't be left behind; embrace the future today.

