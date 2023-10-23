Adlai Nortye Ltd. & Nucleai awarded ESMO 2023 BEST Poster Award

SINGAPORE and NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. and HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANL) (the “Company” or “Adlai Nortye”), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative oncology drugs, and Nucleai, a pathology-based AI-powered biomarker discovery and diagnostics company, is pleased to announce today the receipt of the ESMO 2023 Best Poster Award for the Sunday, October 22, 2023 poster session with the presentation of the study “Utilizing H&E Images and Digital Pathology to Predict Response to Buparlisib in SCCHN”. The study assessed a novel methodology for identifying recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) patients that are likely to benefit from combination Buparlisib + paclitaxel treatment. The focus is to examine AI-based structuring and analyze H&E images to identify spatial features associated with clinical outcomes.

"Identifying potential candidates for Buparlisib + paclitaxel therapy among metastatic SCCHN patients is an important step to provide safer, more effective treatments, in order to realize positive health related outcomes, in a timely manner and to ultimately save lives. We are extremely pleased the study was recognized for its quality and success,” said Dr. Lars Birgerson, President & CMO of Adlai Nortye.

“We are excited to bring novel spatial biomarkers to the forefront of drug research and development, and look forward to further validating these findings in partnership with Adlai Nortye,” said Oscar Puig, VP Translational Medicine and Diagnostics at Nucleai.

The poster, #869P, was presented at the Head and Neck Cancers poster session on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The Best Poster Award was given at the conclusion of the Sunday Poster Session.

About Buparlisib (AN2025)

Buparlisib (AN2025) is an oral pan-PI3K inhibitor that targets all class I PI3K isoforms and is active in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. It is currently under development for metastatic SCCHN in the ongoing global Phase III BURAN study (NCT04338399).

About the BURAN study

The BURAN study is a randomized, open-label, multicenter phase III study to assess the treatment effect of once-daily buparlisib in combination with weekly paclitaxel compared to weekly paclitaxel alone in patients with recurrent or static head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) that have progressed after prior anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 monotherapy; prior anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapy in combination with platinum-d therapy; or after sequential treatment of anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapy, either prior to or post, platinum-based therapy.



About Adlai Nortye (ANL)

Adlai Nortye is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative oncology drugs, with its R&D and global clinical operation centers in both China and the U.S. With a strategic emphasis on oncology, the Company has built a global pipeline through collaborations and internal discovery with six drug candidates in development. Currently, three of them are being investigated in multiple clinical trials, including (i) Buparlisib (AN2025) which received the FDA Fast-Track designation and is in a global Phase III clinical trial; (ii) Palupiprant (AN0025), an oral EP4 antagonist which has completed Phase Ib trial in a neoadjuvant setting in locally advanced rectal cancer and is undergoing Phase 1b trial in combination with Keytruda or pembrolizumab in patients with multiple solid tumors; and (iii) AN4005, an oral small molecule PD-L1 drug which is currently in Phase I trial that was shown to functionally overcome the inhibition derived from PD-1/L1 interaction in reporter- and human PBMC-based cellular assays. In addition, a Phase I clinical trial has been initiated for a combination therapy consisting of AN2025, AN0025, and Tecentriq or atezolizumab targeting a variety of PIK3CA mutant solid tumors.

Adlai Nortye has assembled an experienced management team, built its unique immuno-oncology platforms and partnered with multiple top pharmaceutical companies to promote innovation. Adlai Nortye is committed to becoming an innovative biopharmaceutical company with global vision and strives to benefit patients worldwide. The ultimate goal of the Company is to transform life-threating cancer into a chronic and eventually a curable disease. For more information, please visit: www.adlainortye.com.

About Nucleai:

Nucleai is an AI-driven biomarker and diagnostics company powered by digital pathology and spatial biology. Leveraging all modalities of digital pathology, Nucleai provides pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and diagnostics laboratories with a state-of-the-art AI platform to improve clinical trials and facilitate development/deployment of AI-powered diagnostics. For more information, visit www.nucleai.ai.

