Friction Modifier Additives Market Set to Attain US$ 2,464.7 Million by 2033 with 4.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The friction modifier additives market could expand at a CAGR of around 4.3% from 2023 to 2033 with the continued spike in demand for friction modifier additives. FMI further anticipates the global market may be rising to a sizeable valuation of US$ 2,464.7 million by 2033 from US$ 1,617.8 million in 2023. These additives have become essential for lowering wear in car engines and gearboxes, which improves fuel economy, reduces pollutants, and lengthens engine life.



The historical period from 2018 to 2022 saw moderate expansion in the sales of friction modifier additives globally, with a CAGR of about 3.2%. This growth resulted from friction modifier additives being used more often across various new end-use sectors and industries. Traditionally, friction modifier additives find extensive application in aviation lubricants, aiding in better engine performance and fuel economy.

The demand for friction modifier additives is expected to grow, offering profitable prospects for businesses in the manufacturing industries. Moreover, these additives have drawn a lot of interest in recent years because of their capacity to increase the effectiveness and performance of lubricants. So, as it lengthens the total operating lifespan of machinery and equipment, the automobile sector is the leading consumer of friction modifier chemicals nowadays.

With an increase in commercial and freight flights, the aerospace sector is expanding significantly, and the use of friction modifier chemicals is anticipated to increase dramatically. Likewise, the rail transportation sector is another significant contributor to the demand for friction modifier additives as it enhances operational efficiency and minimizes maintenance costs.

Concerns about the environmental effect of the rising usage of friction modifier additives may arise, particularly in light of possible pollution and disposal challenges. The price and availability of the raw materials might vary, which can also affect production costs and, in turn, product pricing.

Key Takeaways from the Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Study Report by FMI

The sales of friction modifier additives in the United States were higher in comparison to other countries, and in 2022, it captured 15% of the global market share.

Germany is the leading producer and supplier of friction modifier additives in Europe, with a 6.7% global market share in 2022.

As a result of their broad use across several sectors, friction modifier additives are enjoying substantial expansion in the Asia Pacific countries. China and India, for instance, are projected to witness CAGRs of 4.8% and 5.1% respectively over the forecast years.





“The Friction Modifier Additives Market is experiencing growth due to the rising emphasis on improving vehicle performance and extending equipment lifespan. Additionally, the expansion of the rail industry, driven by factors such as population growth and government investments, is set to drive demand in the market over the coming years”. Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape for the Friction Modifier Additives Market Players

The need for sophisticated lubricants with friction modifier additives has increased as a result of the expanding global automobile industry and strict environmental requirements. To fulfill the changing needs of end consumers and gain a competitive edge, new players may take advantage of the innovations made by existing manufacturers. Moreover, they should focus on burgeoning industrialization and expanding automotive and aviation industries in emerging regions to broaden their clientele.

Scope of the Market Report

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 1,617.8 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 2,464.7 million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.3% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Key Countries Covered The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, The United Kingdom, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Australia and New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa Key Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Region Key Companies Profiled Adeka Corp

BRB International BV

King Industries Inc

Croda International Inc.

Chevron Corp

Lubrizol Corporation

BASF SE

Afton Chemicals Corporation CSW Industrial

Wynn’s

Dorf Ketal

DOG Chemie

ABITEC

Lanxess

Others





Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

Organic

Polymer

Fatty Acids

Esters & Amides

Inorganic

MoDTC

MoS2

Graphite

Other Product Types



By Application:

Automobile Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Rail Lubricants

Aviation Lubricants

Power Generation Lubricants

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

