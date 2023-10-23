Chatbot Market Poised for US$ 24.80 Billion by 2032: Growing Demand for Automation & Artificial Intelligence-Based Customer Service Solutions to Propel Growth

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.60 Billion in 2022 chatbot market will reach USD 24.80 Billion by 2032. Business-wise, chatbots are most frequently used in customer contact centres to handle incoming messages and refer customers to the right page. They're also widely used for internal functions, including as helping all employees with regular tasks like vacation planning, computer and office supply orders, training, and other self-service tasks that don't require human participation.



Report Coverage Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 3.60 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 24.80 Billion CAGR 21.28% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Component, Type, Deployment, Application, End User. Drivers The rising demand for personalized customer experiences Opportunities The growing use of chatbots in the e-commerce sector Restraints The lack of awareness

Key Insight of the Chatbot Market



North America dominated the market, with a market share of around 41.29% in 2022. The anticipated expansion in this market is attributed to the growing use of chatbots in everyday consumer interactions and the transition from a technology-centric approach to a human-centric one.



The solution segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 56.11% in 2022. The increasing consumer use of over-the-top (OTT) networking and communication website applications is the reason for this growth.



The standalone segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 29.18% in 2022. The desire from customers for visual assistant features in stand-alone messaging systems is the reason for this increase.



The cloud segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 54.21% in 2022. The increasing demand for cloud-based services around the world is the reason for this growth.



The e-commerce segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 24.18% in 2022. The quick shift in customer demand for online shopping is responsible for this growth.



The large enterprises segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 57.13% in 2022. Artificial intelligence's rapid technological developments have been associated with this increase.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising demand for personalized customer experiences



Businesses are using chatbots with increasing frequency to give customers personalised experiences. This tendency drives the creation of chatbots that use customer data to provide more relevant and personalised responses. Furthermore, as consumers expect round-the-clock care due to the growing usage of digital communication channels, chatbots have become a popular choice for businesses trying to enhance their customer support capabilities.



Some of the major players operating in the chatbot market are:



• Artificial Solutions

• Aivo LLC

• Google

• Inbenta Holdings Inc

• Creative Virtual Ltd

• eGain Corporation

• IBM

• Smartbots

• Nuance Communications, Inc

• Contus

• Conversica, Inc.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Kevit

• CogniCor Technologies

• Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Component:



• Services

• Solution



By Type:



• Web-Based

• Standalone

• AI-Powered

• Messenger-Based

• Rule-Based



By Deployment:



• On-premise

• Cloud



By Application:



• Retail

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Real Estate

• Education

• E-commerce

• Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Others



By End User:



• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises



By Region



• Asia Pacific (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



