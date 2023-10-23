Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces Strategic Partnership with Imperial Beverages for Sway Energy Drink Distribution in Michigan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is proud to announce its partnership with Imperial Beverages, Michigan's premier beer, wine, and spirits wholesaler, to distribute Sway Energy drinks. Golden Grail Beverages announced in August that Imperial Beverages started distributing Spider Energy drinks; this collaboration expands the presence of Sway Energy drinks within Michigan.

Established in 1933, Imperial Beverages has solidified its reputation as a pivotal player in Michigan's beverage distribution landscape. Their dedication to serving every county, combined with an extensive portfolio of over 6,000 SKUs, positions them as a top choice for many brands.

Sway Energy drinks stand out in the saturated energy drink market, setting a new standard for clean energy beverages. Sway comes in a variety of enticing flavors, including Mango, Cherry, Watermelon, Passion fruit, Orange, and Strawberry. Sway Energy drinks have zero sugar and are a healthier alternative than many energy drink competitors. They are also vitamin-infused, supplying consumers with 100% Daily Value of essential vitamins A, B6, B12, C, and D. Sway contains 160 mg of natural caffeine derived from green tea extract.

Russ Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer, commented, "Our alliance with Imperial Beverages increases the market penetration of Sway Energy drinks in Michigan. Together, we're dedicated to offering quality, health-focused beverages to our consumers. We're excited for more Michiganders to savor the distinct taste and energy boost that Sway offers."

This alliance between Golden Grail Beverages and Imperial Beverages is more than a business expansion; it's a commitment to introducing healthier, sugar-free energy drink alternatives to the Michigan community.

About Golden Grail Beverages:

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build, and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence, and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

Contact info:

+1 561-800-3891

info@goldengrailbeverages.com

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise