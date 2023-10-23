AITX’s Subsidiary RAD Accelerates Software Updates as Device Deployments Rapidly Increase

Detroit, Michigan, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today announced that it has implemented a systematic approach for updating clients on the ongoing enhancements to RAD's software suite. This strategic move underscores the Company's dedication to transparency and optimal service delivery, essential in the security services and property (#proptech) industries.



The Company noted that over the previous 60 days, RAD’s software team successfully executed 120 refinements and/or additions to the software systems utilized by RAD’s clientele. These modifications, though varied in scale, contribute collectively to the improved functionality and user experience of all RAD devices.

“We typically announce developments and updates to our hardware solutions, but our software is probably more important,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Our team is incredibly customer focused and responsive in building upon the software platform based on a combination of customer requests, feedback, and the team's own vision. We could have thousands of units deployed someday, but if the software isn’t performing as expected, we’d never get there.”

Starting over the next few weeks, RAD will maintain an exhaustive record of all software updates, chronicling incremental adjustments as well as significant changes. This resource will be accessible exclusively to subscribed clients via the RAD website, ensuring they are apprised of the latest developments regarding their devices and operational tools.

The Company's resolve in this endeavor is twofold: to enhance the open dialogue RAD shares with its subscribed clientele, and to provide an uninterrupted view into the evolution of the software systems, thereby allowing users to leverage the full potential of their RAD solutions.

AITX, through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices , Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers these tremendous cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , www.radsecurity.com , www.stevereinharz.com , www.radgroup.ai , www.raddog.ai , and www.radlightmyway.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

