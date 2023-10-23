Gait Biometrics Market To Reach USD 143.3 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Gait Biometrics Market size was valued at USD 67.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 143.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Gait biometrics is gaining popularity in different industries for its unique and reliable identification system. Its implementation not only aids in market growth but also plays a crucial role in national security processes and forensic service practices.

Biometric scanning, such as voice or facial recognition, provides contactless identification. It is ideal for restricted areas with high-security concerns. By avoiding the entry of large crowds, biometric systems reduce potential disruptions for staff and enable broader implementation.

Online services like webmail, ebanks, and e-commerce use usernames and passwords for verification, but additional security layers like verifying users based on their mouse activities and keystrokes can offer better protection. Gait biometrics are also being implemented for geriatric medical care to remotely track patients' body movements and posture for analysis and treatment.

Request Sample Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/gait-biometrics-market-2456

Segmentation Overview:

The global gait biometrics market has been segmented into type, component, end-user, and region. The gait biometrics market is segmented by type into vision-based, floor-based, and portable. Vision-based gait identification can recognize a person from multiple characteristics in a video sequence. It is inconspicuous and requires no individual touch. The market is divided into hospitals & clinics, sports institutions, research institutes, security agencies, and others. The use of gait biometric systems has been observed in identity management video/photo analysis of the images for finding criminals.

Buy This Research Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/gait-biometrics-market-2456

Gait Biometrics Market Report Highlights:

The global gait biometrics market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2032.

The collaboration between gait biometrics solutions providers, research institutions, and industry players has led to advanced algorithms and standardized protocols, creating potential opportunities in the market.

North America dominates the gait biometrics market with high adoption rates and major market players. The technology is used extensively in orthopedic applications such as Parkinson's disease and cerebral palsy. The market is led by the US, followed by Canada.

Some prominent players in the gait biometrics market report include GC Inc., Motekforce Link, Tekscan, Qualisys, Medical Motion, CIR Systems, BioSensics, Body Tech Systems, Noraxon, Xsens, Gait Up, Innovative Sports Training, MAR Systems, Motion Analysis and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Noraxon USA Inc. released the NiNOX™ camera system, an ultra-portable USB-powered, high-resolution camera system with LED light for seizing and investigating highly accurate human motion data.

Biosensics has launched BioDigit Speech, an avant-garde resolution for speech data accumulation and analysis in clinical trials and analysis.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/gait-biometrics-market-2456

OR

Ask For Discount

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/gait-biometrics-market-2456

Gait Biometrics Market Segmentation:

By Type: Vision-based, Floor based, Portable

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By End-user: Hospitals & Clinics, Sports Institution, Research Institutes, Security Agencies, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Weight Loss Drugs Market 2023 to 2032

Liquid Biopsy Market 2023 to 2032

Hearing Aids Market 2023 to 2032

Exoskeleton Market 2023 to 2032

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2023 to 2032

