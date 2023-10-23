WalkMe Launches Propel Partner Program to Support Growing Demand for Digital Adoption Technology Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Inc. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced Propel , a new partner program tailored to give global and regional services integrators as well as ISV/tech alliance partners a head-start in harnessing the rapidly-expanding Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) market. The new experience of the program offers existing and new partners the foundation to unlock enterprise-scale revenue streams delivering consistently brilliant, personalized, and responsive digital experiences for joint customers.



Propel allows participants to join WalkMe’s growing ecosystem of hundreds of partners. Offering four levels of participation – Strategic, Premier, Select, and Certified – partners will benefit from enhanced interaction and interfaces, ultimately driving expansion into global markets, maximizing outcomes for clients.

Register for the Propel virtual event taking place 24 October, 2023: AMER , EMEA , APAC

“Through Propel, we are committed to giving customers more integrated solutions and outcomes, with a robust ecosystem of highly skilled and trained WalkMe partners, to assist customers in their digital adoption journeys,” said Jim Nairn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances. “WalkMe is committed to supporting our partners by providing them with more content, tools, and training to support their own revenue streams. Propel delivers a comprehensive strategy to meet the increasing needs of one of the fastest-growing segments in the technology industry.”

Propel offers a litany of benefits to partners; some major examples include:

Dedicated training & certification: includes pre-sales & product training and certifications at no cost

includes pre-sales & product training and certifications at no cost Financial rewards: gives partners the resources they need to succeed, including funds for lead generation, joint marketing campaign and other cross-promotional activities for upper level partners

gives partners the resources they need to succeed, including funds for lead generation, joint marketing campaign and other cross-promotional activities for upper level partners New partner portal: includes easy deal registration to speed the sales process, allowing partners to focus on their core business; enhanced “partner finder” lets customers discover the ideal partner to meet their business requirements based on region, industry, or domain expertise



Propel enables solutions and service providers to build differentiated solutions around WalkMe’s Digital Adoption Platform, supporting AI-deployments and myriad other enterprise applications. WalkMe empowers organizations to embrace digital innovation to increase efficiency, employee satisfaction, cost savings, and overall value of software investments. A recent IDC study* reported the business value WalkMe provides its customers, including a 3-year ROI of 494%, achieved through a 60% reduction in support tickets, 40% reduced business errors, and $41.5 in new annual revenue.

Quotes:

“Because of the cross-functional nature of Digital Adoption Platforms, it’s essential DAP vendors offer an effective partner program that addresses vertical needs and region-specific issues. WalkMe is leaning into the vertical expertise of its partner community to expand its presence in the market. Propel is an example helping vertically focused enterprises create exceptional employee experiences.”

–Amy Loomis, Research Vice President, IDC

“At SolutionsATI, we help our clients make the most of their IT investments, and WalkMe’s Digital Adoption Platform is an essential element to deliver that value and promote application adoption. It boosts employee comfort and productivity across all applications for our clients, accelerating the return-on-investment from their entire tech stack.”

–Edward Porta, President & Founder, SolutionsATI

“We have a tremendous focus on the end user experience and adoption for the solutions we deliver to customers. With WalkMe, we can help improve technology return on investment and experience for our clients using WalkMe’s leading Digital Adoption Platform. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the WalkMe team across the Asia Pacific market.”

–Siddhartha Dev, Founder & CEO, DigitizeNow

“Ciklum proudly supports WalkMe's new partner program, as it presents an exciting opportunity to empower businesses in their digital transformation efforts. With WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform complemented by Ciklum's expertise in Intelligent Automation, Data & Analytics, and Custom Product Development, we can achieve successful outcomes for our clients across the globe. Through our modern, data-driven approach to change management, employee training and user analytics, powered by WalkMe's AI capabilities, we lay a strong foundation for our clients' digital transformation journeys, creating substantial value for their enterprise.”

–Adam Clayton, Digital Adoption Practice Lead, Ciklum

Resources:

, , Register for Realize , WalkMe’s annual digital adoption event

*Source: Report commissioned by WalkMe: The Business Value of WalkMe , IDC #US50860123, June 2023

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

