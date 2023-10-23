NANO Nuclear Energy Becomes an Official Member of the United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC) and Sponsors the Upcoming New Nuclear Capital Summit to be held on Nov. 7, 2023 in NYC with Founder Jay Yu & CEO James Walker as Panelists

New York, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. ("NANO Nuclear"), an emerging microreactor and advanced nuclear technology company led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing proprietary, portable, and carbon-free energy solutions, today announced that it has become an official member of United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC), the leading U.S. business advocate for advanced nuclear energy and promotion of the American supply chain globally.



Additionally, the Company will sponsor this year’s New Nuclear Capital Summit, a USNIC special summit focusing on financing opportunities for advanced nuclear energy deployment, held in New York City on November 7, 2023. NANO Nuclear Chief Executive Officer & Head of Reactor Development James Walker will begin the day participating in a panel on the “Investment Prospects for Advanced Nuclear Energy - Key Drivers and Challenges” and NANO Nuclear Founder and Executive Chairman Jay Jiang Yu will feature in a discussion on “Perspectives on Private Financing from Wall Street”,

"NANO Nuclear and the USNIC share a common goal and a vision to advance the United States nuclear industry forward and create an established, accepted emission-free baseload energy solution," Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, Executive Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy. "We look forward to working alongside fellow members of the Council to contribute to the growing commercial advanced nuclear energy marketplace. The NNC2023 summit presents a valuable forum for engaging with key stakeholders in the nuclear energy sector and offers an exceptional opportunity for NANO Nuclear to better position itself within the industry."





The NNC2023 summit agenda encompasses a comprehensive examination of emerging international nuclear project prospects, analytical discourse on the U.S. government's multi-billion-dollar commitment to advance civil nuclear deployment, and a panel discussion focused on the strategic objectives for large-scale deployment of new reactor technologies. The summit offers a multi-faceted platform for meaningful engagement within the rapidly evolving landscape of advanced nuclear energy.

USNIC represents over 80 companies and organizations engaged in advanced nuclear innovation and supply chain development, including technology developers, manufacturers, construction engineers, key utility movers, and service providers. Furthermore, organizations like the Nuclear Energy Institute, Idaho National Laboratory, American Nuclear Society, and Battelle ensure the Council supports a diverse spectrum of nuclear energy supporters and visionaries.

USNIC provides a practical nuclear energy pathway to new, flexible technologies through educational programs, industry insights, and market intelligence that bring together bi-partisan Federal and State legislators who create a successful clean energy paradigm that includes nuclear.

The USNIC organizes numerous annual summits and other regular programmatic activities, such as the Advanced Nuclear Reactor Summit, the quarterly "Chatham House" Member-Policymaker Meetings, and International Nuclear Energy Industry Missions.

USNIC divides its strategic priorities into seven working groups of member-based experts: Advanced Nuclear; Supply Chain; International and Finance; Space and Emerging Technologies; Front End Fuel Cycle; Back End Fuel Cycle; and Environmental Management and Decommissioning. These working groups support various initiatives to strengthen and promote the United States as the global leader in next-generation nuclear applications.

“We are honored to join the esteemed ranks of the United States Nuclear Industry Council, where we stand alongside industry-leaders," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear Energy. " The United States Nuclear Industry Council has a proven history of endorsing a plethora of initiatives aimed at bolstering and advocating for U.S. advanced nuclear technologies on both a domestic and global scale. As such, it serves as an ideal partner in our endeavor to establish a commercially viable, diversified, and vertically integrated technology-driven enterprise within the nuclear energy sector. Moreover, the New Nuclear Capital 2023 Summit provides an optimal platform for strategically positioning NANO Nuclear for future industry advancements."

About the United States Nuclear Industry Council

The United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC) is the leading U.S. business advocate for advanced nuclear energy and promoting the American supply chain globally. USNIC represents over 80 companies and organizations engaged in atomic innovation and supply chain development, including technology developers, manufacturers, construction engineers, key utility movers, and service providers. In addition to supporting robust national security, progressive medical therapies, decommissioning & environmental management, and deep space exploration, USNIC provides a practical nuclear energy pathway to new, flexible technologies through educational programs, industry insights, and market intelligence that bring together bi-partisan Federal and State legislators who create a thriving clean energy paradigm that includes nuclear.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is an emerging, early-stage microreactor technology company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, vertically integrated technology-driven nuclear energy company. NANO Nuclear is led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable carbon-free energy solutions utilizing proprietary novel reactor designs. NANO Nuclear's products in technical development are "ZEUS", a solid core battery reactor, and "ODIN", a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. HALEU Energy Fuel Inc., a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry and providing fuel to power NANO Nuclear's microreactors.

