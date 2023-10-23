Nail Care Products Market to Surpass 30.08 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Growing Beauty Consciousness

Westford, USA, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rise of nail art as a form of self-expression has significantly impacted the Nail Care Products Market . Consumers are looking for a wide range of nail art products, from intricate designs to vibrant colors, driving manufacturers to introduce creative and diverse nail care offerings.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Nail Care Products Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 62

Figures – 75

Increasing awareness of nail health and environmental sustainability has led to a demand for safer, eco-friendly nail care products. Companies are responding with non-toxic and cruelty-free options, aligning with the values of health-conscious and eco-conscious consumers.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/nail-care-products-market

Prominent Players in the Nail Care Products Market

Coty Inc.

L'Oréal S.A.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Procter & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Amway Corporation

Unilever PLC

Avon Products, Inc.

Chanel S.A.

Kao Corporation

Oriflame Holding AG

Christian Dior SE

Natura & Co Holding SA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sally Hansen

Essie

OPI

Zoya

Artificial Nails & Accessories Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Demand for Instant Nail Enhancements

The artificial nails and accessories segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for instant nail enhancements. Artificial nails, such as acrylics and gels, offer quick solutions for those seeking long-lasting manicures. Complemented by a range of accessories like nail tips and adhesives, this segment is expanding as consumers embrace convenient nail enhancements.

Asia Pacific leads the nail care market due to its vast population, rising disposable incomes, and beauty-conscious culture. Countries like China, South Korea, and Japan are key contributors, driving innovation and setting beauty trends. The region's demand for nail care products, including nail polishes and artificial nails, remains consistently high.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/nail-care-products-market

Nail Polish Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Popularity Stems

Nail polish stands as the dominating segment in the nail care industry, holding the largest market share. Its popularity stems from its wide array of colors, finishes, and versatility in nail art. Nail polish caters to diverse consumer preferences, from classic shades to trend-driven collections, making it a staple in the beauty routine.

Regional market in the Europe is emerging as a fast-growing region in the nail care industry. Increasing awareness of nail health and aesthetics, coupled with a penchant for high-quality beauty products, is propelling market growth. European consumers' preference for natural and eco-friendly options is fueling innovation in nail care, making it a rapidly evolving market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the nail care products market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Nail Care Products Market

In April 2023, Procter & Gamble (P&G) invested in a sustainable beauty startup focused on eco-friendly packaging solutions, aligning with the growing consumer demand for environmentally-conscious products.

In June 2023, Coty Inc. launched a new line of sustainable cosmetics under its CoverGirl brand, emphasizing eco-friendly packaging and cruelty-free formulations to cater to conscious consumers.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/nail-care-products-market

Key Questions Answered in Nail Care Products Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Women’s Trousers Market

Global Herbal Beauty Products Market

Global Aircraft Lavatory System Market

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market

Global Aromatherapy Diffusers Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com