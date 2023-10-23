Applied Net 2023 Opens Doors to the World’s Largest Insurance Technology Conference

Chicago, IL, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today kicked off the annual Applied Net conference at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, NV. From October 24 to October 26, more than 4,000 attendees will participate in more than 250 education sessions, industry roundtables and networking opportunities, and will get an insider’s look at new products and innovation across the growing Applied®, EZLynx® and Ivans® portfolios.

“We are looking forward to coming together with our members, partners, and all of Team Applied at Applied Net 2023,” said Brian Langerman, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Client Network. “This year, there will be a powerful emphasis on the role technology plays in growth, and the opportunity our communities have to drive growth strategies through education, networking, and advocacy as we aspire to accelerate innovation across our industry and community.”

Applied Net 2023 promises inspiring keynote presentations, informative educational sessions, and exhibitors from across the insurance industry. Keynote speakers will provide unique perspectives and strategies on technology innovation and how it creates opportunities to step into the digital growth era of insurance, as well as inspirational thoughts on teamwork and motivation.

Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Systems, will discuss the role of Applied as an indispensable growth partner for insurance professionals and announce new Applied products that solve some of the industry’s greatest challenges, bringing agencies into the Digital Growth Era.

Brian Langerman, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Client Network, will share his perspective and insights on how the Applied Client Network is an essential resource for Applied users to make the most of their technology investment.

Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer of Applied Systems, will talk through Applied’s latest product innovations and how these solutions create greater connectivity and efficiency across all lines of business.

Kara Harris-Crowell, Sr. Vice President of Sales Enablement and Solution Consulting of Applied Systems, will provide a live demo of Applied’s latest product innovations shared from the perspective of different roles within an insurance agency.

Trevor Bunker, Chief Customer Officer of Applied Systems, will discuss the Applied customer experience and what it means to customers’ businesses, ensuring they gain the most value from their Applied software during their digital transformation journey.

Bear Grylls, Former British Special Forces Soldier and Adventurer, will share inspiring wisdom on how to overcome obstacles and adversity, how to learn from failures to grow stronger, and will uplift and challenge the audience to face any challenges in their personal and professional lives with hope and courage.

“Applied Net is more than just a conference; it's a rally for our agency and carrier customers, our partners and our team to share, learn and shape the future of insurance," said Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Applied Systems. “This year's Applied Net is set to raise the bar and be the forum for our industry to discover the power of new innovation and come together on opportunities to lead our industry forward into the Digital Growth Era of Insurance.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.