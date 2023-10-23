Von Baer Publishes New Guides On Luxury Gifts For 2023

New York City, NY, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Von Baer, a luxury leather bags and accessories brand, is thrilled to announce it has published new guides on luxury gifts for 2023, including luxury gifts for parents, couples, men, women, and special occasions like anniversaries and Father’s Day, as well as offering bespoke gifts that can be personalized by laser engraving to add someone’s initials, an image, or special message.

The luxury leather brand’s new 2023 gift guide is designed to provide individuals and businesses with a complete resource to find the perfect memorable gifts that are made from high-end materials. Additionally, Von Baer’s travel bags, wallets, backpacks, briefcases, and accessories that feature in its new gift guides provide customers with unique personalization options.

A spokesperson from Von Baer said, “The best luxury gifts are classy and practical—timeless leather accessories with a personalized message or your company’s logo will leave a lasting impression. Browse our range, with personalization available on the product pages.”

Renowned for its high-quality selection of Certified Italian vegetable-tanned full-grain leather products, Von Baer designs all its classy and timeless leather goods in-house at its Tallinn studio, ensuring particular attention to detail and that its master craftsman only utilizes sustainable and ethical practices during the production process.

Some features of Von Baer’s new luxury gift guides for 2023 include:

Top High-end Travel Gifts for Him and Her

Luxury Passport Wallet

If a loved one or friend is traveling, they’ll often be taking their passport with them, so why not give them a stylish travel wallet that can hold their passport, too?

Von Baer’s luxurious Italian full grain leather Passport Wallet has RFID blocking, protecting important documents and credit cards, can be personalized with embossed initials, and has ample space for ID cards and cash, as well as offering a convenient place to store a passport while traveling through an airport.

Classic Bifold Wallet

Ideal for a classy and traditional leather wallet, the Von Baer Classic Bifold combines high-quality materials with a practical design. It’s made from premium full-grain Italian leather, and has 4 cards slots on the left side, 2 cash compartments, and 2 additional compartments. It also has RFID protection, so you know your details are safe.

High-end Gifts for a Brother

Superior Leather Wash Bag

The Superior Leather Wash Bag is a perfect gift for those who want to travel with style while having all their toiletries organized in one place. The wash bag is made from Premium Italian full-grain leather and is made in Italy, by skilled artisans.

Grand Leather Garment Bag

Best for stylish and practical business travel for professionals, Von Baer’s Grand Leather Garment Bag has been created using durable, premium vegetable-tanned Italian leather and has a built-in garment bag section within a duffle main bag, to avoid you having to take two bags on a flight with you.

Best Luxury Gifts for Her

W1 Leather Purse

Handcrafted in Italy, Von Baer’s W1 Leather Purse is an unforgettable gift for a female family member, friend, or partner. Lined with durable and water-repellent polyester fabric, this timeless accessory is soft, flexible and boasts abundant storage space.

Isabella Shoulder Bag

Ideal for professionals, the Isabella Shoulder Bag exudes sophistication and is ideal for stylishly carrying essentials to business meetings, work events, or high-end social events. With an easy-to-use magnetic snap closure, durable Japanese YKK zippers, and an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, this beautiful bag comes in a selection of eye-catching colors.

High-End Personalized Gifts That Couples Will Love

Matching Personalized Luggage

Von Baer’s Weekender Duffel Style Bag is one of the brand’s classic products and is handmade from luxurious full-grain leather in Italy. It has a spacious design that is perfect for traveling and meets airline size standards for carry-on luggage. With the option for personalization, an adjustable and removable leather shoulder strap, studs on the base for protection, and solid brass hardware, this duffel bag will protect personal belongings and add a touch of style to any couple.

Matching Personalized Work Bags

The brand’s City Laptop Bag comes in a variety of beautiful colors and gives couples the opportunity to have a spacious, professional laptop bag that’s ideal for making a statement at work. Von Baer’s City Laptop Bag is handcrafted from full-grain vegetable-tanned leather, has durable cotton canvas lining, robust zippers, and can be laser engraved for an extra special touch.

More information

For more information on Von Baer and its new luxury gift guides for 2023, please visit https://vonbaer.com/.

