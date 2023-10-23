AdImpact Promotes Patrick Custer to Senior Political Account Manager

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdImpact , the leading ad intelligence SaaS company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Custer to Senior Political Account Manager, effective immediately. In this role, Custer will oversee AdImpact’s relationships with their political clientele, ensure their needs are met, and deliver exceptional customer service.



As the political landscape continues to evolve, AdImpact remains committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service and expertise in the industry. The promotion of Patrick Custer underscores AdImpact's dedication to meeting the unique needs of its political clients and maintaining a competitive advantage in the market.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at AdImpact, and they rely on our expertise and industry-leading insights to make informed decisions," said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. "Patrick has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of the political advertising landscape and a commitment to delivering strong service to our political clients. His promotion to Senior Political Account Manager reaffirms our dedication to providing the highest level of support and expertise in the industry."

Patrick Custer brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He joined AdImpact in 2020 as a research analyst and quickly established himself as a critical figure for the company. Custer will work closely with AdImpact’s political clients to ensure they continue to receive the best service in the industry. He will also collaborate with the AdImpact team to develop innovative solutions and provide valuable insights to political advertisers.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role and continue to serve our political clients," said Patrick Custer, Senior Political Account Manager at AdImpact. "AdImpact has established itself as a trusted partner in the political advertising space, and I am excited to make more contributions to the company's growth and success in this capacity. I’m looking forward to working closely with our clients to help them navigate the ever-changing political advertising landscape."

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence (SaaS) company, specializing in tracking and analyzing advertising data across various media channels, including traditional, digital, and emerging platforms. With real-time monitoring that captures over one billion TV ad occurrences daily, we maintain the industry’s most extensive ad catalog consisting of over 1.2m unique creatives. This coverage extends across all 210 designated market areas (DMAs), over 41,000 zip codes, and across more than 20 million IP addresses. Currently capturing the data and analytics for over 88,000 brands and advertisers, AdImpact’s real-time data and analytics empowers users to monitor competitor occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives, facilitating quick and informed decision-making.