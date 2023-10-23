The Healing Company Achieves Revenue of $8.9 Million for Fiscal 2023 and Positive Adjusted EBITDA for Chopra and Your Super

Chopra achieves three-fold sequential increase in revenue for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, and Your Super achieves positive adjusted EBITDA 1 in fiscal 2023 for the first time in company history

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healing Company Inc. (OTC: HLCO) today provided a business update and reported financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

The Healing Company posted revenue of $8.9 million for fiscal 2023, and sequential revenue for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter increased by 5% to $3.3 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses were reduced by 11% for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and annualized operating expenses were further reduced by nearly $1.8 million in August 2023.

“We are pleased to report that we achieved record revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA1 in each segment, excluding one-time, non-recurring expenses, driven by prudent investment, disciplined growth, and reduced operating expenses,” said Simon Belsham, CEO and Co-Founder of The Healing Company. “These strong financial results in a foundational year reflect our rigorous approach to establish The Healing Company as a leading provider of integrated healing products and experiences, as well as our commitment to achieving long-term, sustainable profitability.”

The Healing Company continues to advance its mergers & acquisitions strategy within the wellness, supplement, and nutraceuticals sectors, identifying and acquiring high-impact healing brands, and working to grow them sustainably.

Belsham stated, “In less than a year since welcoming leading plant-based superfoods brand Your Super into our portfolio, the business achieved a historic milestone of positive adjusted EBITDA, affirming the strength of our business model. Our recent acquisition of Chopra in March 2023, founded by Time 100’s Most Influential People awardee Dr. Deepak Chopra, is already demonstrating strong performance with a significant threefold revenue increase for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter.”

In addition to its mergers and acquisitions strategy, The Healing Company is rigorously focused on driving organic growth through new product development, powerful storytelling, broadening distribution, and strategic partnerships.

Driven by resounding demand for science-backed products, The Healing Company announced positive clinical data proving Your Super’s Moon Balance superfood blend reduced menstrual symptoms in 86% of trial participants—reflecting its commitment to developing leading healing products with proven clinical benefits.

With heightened consumer interest in holistic Ayurvedic treatments—a $9.2 billion market expanding at a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR)2—the continued enthusiasm for Chopra’s products was evidenced by the successful launch and growth of the Chopra Renew & Restore Detox Kit, and the limited release of Chopra Signature Body Oils, which sold out within weeks of its debut and will be reintroduced next month. Moreover, the Chopra Health Retreat at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa in Arizona was recently honored with the 2023 Women's Health Travel Award for Best Yoga Retreat worldwide—an accolade that illustrates the company’s successful strategy of building a community of world-class healing services, products, and experiences.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to identify and evaluate synergistic and accretive acquisition targets, and have a robust pipeline of potential targets rooted in scientific principles that resonate with customers,” said Belsham. “With a steadfast focus on science-backed healing products, services, content, and experiences, we are poised to continue shaping the landscape of well-being, fostering a culture of health, and delivering transformative experiences.”

Most recently, The Healing Company forged a partnership with Althea DRF Lifesciences, a leading Ayurvedic innovator and sister company to the largest Ayurvedic company, Dabur, with a $12 billion market capitalization. The partnership is designed to propel the company’s growth and product development and will enable The Healing Company to seamlessly combine traditional Ayurvedic principles with the cutting-edge research methodologies of modern biotechnology. The companies’ initial focus will be on the creation of seven products aiming to address brain health, anxiety management, sleep optimization, immunity enhancement, cardiovascular, and men's and women's health, with the first products from the partnership planned for release in the current fiscal year.

“We are committed to our mission of bringing integrated healing to the world and helping millions improve their quality of life. This past quarter, our products, services, and experiences helped nearly 250,000 people—a 16% increase from the prior quarter—and took our impact to nearly half a million customers this fiscal year. With the need and appetite for better health and healing solutions on the rise—a $450 billion market growing at more than 5% annually in the United States3—we are primed to become a leading contender in the health and wellness sector, a market forecast to reach $7 trillion by 20254,” concluded Mr. Belsham.

“This has been a foundational year for The Healing Company, with two milestone acquisitions and substantial achievements in growth and profitability,” added Kay Koplovitz, Board Chair of The Healing Company, and media pioneer and founder of USA Network. “With the leadership team’s deep industry knowledge, diverse range of perspectives, and commitment to championing science-backed healing products and experiences, The Healing Company is primed for growth and firmly on course to change the paradigm in integrated health.”

The Healing Company’s complete financial results are available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

