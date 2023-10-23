Driveline Market to Surpass USD 501.2 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Technological Advancements | by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Driveline Market is projected to achieve a size of USD 501.2 billion by 2030, having been valued at USD 287 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030, as per the SNS Insider report.

Market Overview

The driveline in automotive engineering is an intricate system that bridges the gap between a vehicle's engine and its wheels, ensuring efficient power transmission and ultimately dictating its performance characteristics. This crucial system is at the heart of the dynamic performance, efficiency, and functionality of any automobile. The transmission takes the engine's power and converts it into the desired speed and torque suitable for the vehicle's operating conditions. The differential plays a crucial role in distributing power evenly to the wheels while allowing them to rotate at different speeds, facilitating smooth turning.

Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3900

Market Analysis

The global shift towards a greener, more sustainable future has led to a surge in the adoption of electric vehicles. Electric drivelines, with their potential for reduced emissions and enhanced performance, are a significant growth driver in the driveline market. The growing demand for EVs is fostering innovation in driveline technology, making it a key contributor to the market's expansion. In the wake of rising fuel prices and environmental concerns, the automotive industry is placing greater emphasis on improving fuel efficiency. Driveline components, such as transmissions and differential systems, are being redesigned and optimized to enhance fuel economy, thereby addressing a critical market demand and driving growth in the driveline segment. The ongoing trend of urbanization and the resulting traffic congestion have led to a demand for driveline systems that offer better maneuverability, such as all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive systems. These systems provide vehicles with improved traction and control, making them attractive choices for consumers in urban environments.

Driveline Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 501.2 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 287 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.2% over 2023-2030 Key Segments By Transmission Type (E-CVT, AT, DCT,)



By Vehicle Type (HEV, BEV, PHEV)



By Architecture (Power Spilt, Series, EV Driveline, Parallel) Key Market Players Hitachi, ZF, Schaeffler, BorgWarner, Bosch, Valeo, GKN, Denso, Continental, Delphi and other players Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.





Key Takeaway from Driveline Market Study

The HEV, or Hybrid Electric Vehicle, is gaining remarkable traction in the automotive market. The pressing need for environmental sustainability has prompted automakers to invest heavily in HEV technology. These vehicles are viewed as a transitional solution towards fully electric cars, offering lower emissions and fuel consumption.

Power Split driveline systems are emerging as the preferred choice for hybrid powertrains. Power Split systems offer superior efficiency in managing power between the internal combustion engine and electric motor. They provide seamless transitions and are exceptionally efficient in various driving conditions.

Recent Developments

Volvo Penta, a renowned name in the world of automotive innovation, has taken a significant step towards a sustainable future with the initiation of production for an E-driveline designed for electric fire trucks. The E-driveline technology, meticulously developed by Volvo Penta, ensures that electric fire trucks can deliver an exceptional performance while maintaining the agility required to navigate through challenging and often congested urban terrains.

Blue Streak Electronics, a renowned leader in the field of automotive electronics, has recently unveiled their latest innovation - Reman Driveline Power Inverters. By optimizing power transfer and reducing energy losses, these inverters enhance vehicle performance while simultaneously conserving energy.

Ask For Special Discount On This Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3900

Market Dynamics Analysis

The global driveline market exhibits a dynamic landscape shaped by a combination of drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential threats. On the driver's front, the increasing demand for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, driven by stringent environmental regulations, is propelling the adoption of advanced driveline technologies. Moreover, the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market, with its focus on electrification and the development of innovative drivetrains, further stimulates growth in this sector. However, these drivers are accompanied by a set of restraints, primarily in the form of high initial investments and complexities associated with the development and integration of advanced driveline systems. Additionally, the global supply chain disruptions, as observed in recent times, pose a significant challenge to driveline manufacturers, impacting the availability of essential components and materials. Furthermore, evolving threats in the form of intellectual property theft, patent infringement, and market competition necessitate constant vigilance in terms of innovation and protection of proprietary technologies. In navigating this ever-evolving landscape, stakeholders in the market must carefully balance these factors to achieve sustained growth and success.

Key Regional Developments

North America remains a robust driveline market, with the United States and Canada at the forefront. The region's dynamics are influenced by several factors, including a growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and a shift towards all-wheel-drive (AWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) systems in light trucks and SUVs. Europe has been a pioneer in adopting eco-friendly driveline technologies. With stringent emission regulations and a strong focus on sustainability, Europe has witnessed a surge in hybrid and electric vehicles. Moreover, the demand for automatic transmissions is on the rise, and manufacturers are continuously developing advanced driveline systems to meet the region's unique requirements. The Asia-Pacific region is a burgeoning hub for the automotive industry. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing rapid economic growth and urbanization, leading to increased vehicle ownership.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has presented a series of challenges for the driveline market, including shifts in consumer behavior, reduced automotive production, pricing pressures, supply chain disruptions, and the need for innovation and diversification. In response to economic challenges, driveline manufacturers are prompted to enhance their production efficiency and invest in research and development to create more cost-effective and innovative driveline solutions. While this may be challenging during a recession, it can lead to improved products and processes in the long term. Some driveline manufacturers are diversifying their product portfolios to reduce dependence on the automotive sector. They explore opportunities in sectors like agriculture, construction, and industrial equipment, which may have more stable demand during recessions.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3900

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war

4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession

4.3.1 Introduction

4.3.2 Impact on major economies

4.3.2.1 US

4.3.2.2 Canada

4.3.2.3 Germany

4.3.2.4 France

4.3.2.5 United Kingdom

4.3.2.6 China

4.3.2.7 Japan

4.3.2.8 South Korea

4.3.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value chain analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Driveline Market, By Transmission Type

8.1 E-CVT

8.2 AT

8.3 DCT

9. Driveline Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 HEV

9.2 BEV

9.3 PHEV

10. Driveline Market, By Architecture

10.1 Power Spilt

10.2 Series

10.3 EV Driveline

10.4 Parallel

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 USA

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Eastern Europe

11.3.1.1 Poland

11.3.1.2 Romania

11.3.1.3 Turkey

11.3.1.4 Rest of Eastern Europe

11.3.2 Western Europe

11.3.2.1 Germany

11.3.2.2 France

11.3.2.3 UK

11.3.2.4 Italy

11.3.2.5 Spain

11.3.2.6 Netherlands

11.3.2.7 Switzerland

11.3.2.8 Austria

11.3.2.9 Rest of Western Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Vietnam

11.4.6 Singapore

11.4.7 Australia

11.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 UAE

11.5.1.2 Egypt

11.5.1.3 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.4 Qatar

11.5.1.5 Rest of Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.1 Nigeria

11.5.2.2 South Africa

11.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.3 Colombia

11.6.4 Rest of Latin America

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ZF

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial

12.1.3 Products/ Services Offered

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 The SNS View

12.2 Schaeffler

12.3 GKN

12.4 Continental AG

12.5 BorgWarner

12.6 Bosch

12.7 Valeo

12.8 Hitachi

12.9 Denso

12.10 Delphi

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Bench marking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Read Full Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/driveline-market-3900

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.