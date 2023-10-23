VSTE INNOVATIVE SPORTS FINANCE - Invited to participate the Future Innovation Summit

Singapore, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 10, the 2023 Future Innovation Summit was held as scheduled in Dubai, aiming to discuss the development of innovative enterprises in the future, build a cooperation bridge for capital parties and projects, and promote a win-win situation for both high-quality projects and capital parties.

This fascinating global innovation event attracts innovators, entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world. VSTE, the world's top sports financial investment platform, was invited to attend and gathered with leading representatives from the royal family, government, and well-known companies to participate in the grand event and discuss the future.





NO ULTIMATE MODE FOR INNOVATION, ONLY ETERNAL EXPLORATION

Innovation is the inexhaustible driving force for enterprise development and progress, and is the core of sustainable development. In the intense market competition, only innovation can survive.

At this summit, VSTE attracted much attention as an innovative financial enterprise integrating artificial intelligence and big data technology, and was the first to share its cutting-edge technological innovation results in the field of sports finance.

VSTE Chief Operating Officer Regis Lyons delivered a keynote speech on "Data creates wealth, technology changes finance".



He said that during the transition from the old era to the new era, companies must adapt to the new era in order to achieve the leap from good to excellence.

Enterprises transform their development methods towards digitalization, which will promote the enhancement of core competitiveness.

VSTE has 11 years of technical experience and has always taken "innovation" as the core direction of long-term planning. This is one of the important reasons why VSTE can maintain its leading position in the field of sports finance.





VSTE ASA SYSTEM: HELPING NEW BREAKTHROUGHS IN SPORTS FINANCE

For a long time, VSTE has always adhered to the spirit of positive innovation and courageous advancement, and never stopped innovating or standing still just because it is in the leading position in the industry.

Among them, the ASA automatic hedging and arbitrage system independently developed by VSTE has attracted widespread attention.

For the financial system, its most basic and important function is to identify risks, conduct risk pricing and risk allocation.

Therefore, risk and uncertainty create a natural connection between finance and technological innovation, and also provide a perfect reason for financial innovation.

ASA able to intelligently capture odds data from the global network, conduct real-time comparisons at millisecond speeds, and accurately calculate the best arbitrage combination.



Regis Lyons emphasized that VSTE’s arbitrage data is real-time and verifiable, making its application in the field of sports finance more forward-looking and credible.

In addition, the ASA system not just monitor arbitrage conditions in real time, but its database also has speedy query capabilities and continues to evolve through independent learning to meet changing market needs and significantly reduce financial risks on the basis of effectively ensuring the security of global user assets.

Regis Lyons revealed at the meeting. VSTE has completed internal testing and is expected to be officially launched on October 21, 2023.





In the periods of opportunities and challenges, VSTE has the courage to innovate and constantly seeks technological breakthroughs in the field of sports finance.

VSTE believes that technology empowers finance and data creates wealth. VSTE will continue to shine in the sports finance industry with excellent products and prime quality services.



