Mastio & Company Honors A. Duie Pyle as Northeast & Mid-Atlantic LTL Carrier of the Year for the Second Time

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as Mastio & Company’s 2023 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic LTL Carrier of the Year for the second time since 2021. Pyle was also awarded as a leader in the region for Mastio & Company’s 2022 edition.



Mastio & Company is a research and analysis firm specializing in various sectors of the transportation, plastics and energy industries. It recently released the 19th edition of its U.S. LTL Carrier Customer Value & Loyalty Report, which is considered one of the most comprehensive studies in the industry. This report is held in high regard for supply chain solutions providers as well as shippers.

The firm compiled its annual report by gathering approximately 5,300 executive responses from more than 1,600 shippers, which included ranking 163 LTL freight carriers for the report – only 22 scored high enough across the various categories to be considered for inclusion in the 2023 report. Pyle, again, scored exceptionally well marks to be ranked as the best in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic category.

John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle, said, “Receiving this recognition is a significant achievement for A. Duie Pyle and the thousands of Pyle People that create our industry leading service. Our commitment to continuously enhancing the quality of our services for our customers and exceeding expectations is second to none. We commend the Mastio & Company team for their diligent efforts in producing a methodology to create a highly esteemed and respected industry report.”

"The evaluation of carrier performance is derived from direct feedback collected from shippers on a comprehensive array of more than 30 attributes, as documented within the annual MASTIO survey," said Kevin Huntsman, President of Mastio & Company. "Subsequently, these performance criteria are utilized to calculate the recipient of the Mastio Quality Award. Mastio is pleased to announce A. Duie Pyle as the 2023 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic LTL Mastio Quality Award winner for the second time since 2021. They earned this distinction for being consistently rated as a top LTL carrier.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle’s integrated supply chain solutions, as well as its infrastructure and commitment to customer service, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 99 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 28 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com