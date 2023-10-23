STMicroelectronics protects and powers Ellipse’s industry-leading battery-free dynamic card-verification micromodules for payment cards

CompoSecure, Inc., a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, has chosen Ellipse technology based on ST’s energy-harvesting secure microcontroller to introduce the first EVC Ready™ metal payment card

Geneva, Switzerland, October 23, 2023 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is supplying energy-harvesting secure microcontrollers to Ellipse World Inc (Ellipse), the fintech innovator, to enhance security for card payments. The first metal cards featuring EVC technology will be offered by CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPO). This innovative solution is designed to elevate both the payment experience and enhance user protection, facilitated by ST’s ST31N600 chip.

Ellipse chose the ST31N600 secure microcontroller as a key component in its battery-free EVC (Ellipse Verification Code) All-In-One™ dynamic CVV (Card Verification Value) micromodule. The EVC All-In-One, standard sized EMV micromodule equips payment cards with a 3-digit CVV display located on the rear of the module. The code changes every time the card is used at a physical POS terminal or ATM, and can also be refreshed on-demand via mobile phone. This new code can be utilized for any subsequent online or card-not-present transaction, effectively reducing the risk of false declines and fraudulent card-not-present activities.

The EVC All-In-One, when paired with STPAYTP1x, additionally ensures secure EMV payment transactions. The ST31N600 is responsible for harvesting radiated energy from the card reader to power the whole circuitry. The solution is battery free, which simplifies manufacturing process and saves costs.

“The ST31N600 is the starting point for great advances in smartcards, with its strong security and features that enable easy-to-use and innovative authentication mechanisms for payments,” said Laurent Degauque, Marketing Director, Connected Security, STMicroelectronics.

“Choosing to collaborate with ST provided the best possible foundation for our EVC All-In-One micromodule. The ST31N600 consolidates the secure processor, contactless communication, and energy harvesting required in one space-efficient, and low-power chip,” said Cyril Lalo, President & CEO of Ellipse. “This enabled us to extend the protection of EMV to e-commerce, and bring to the market the new generation of the payment module that bridges the physical and digital worlds.

“The Ellipse EVC All-In-One micromodule, powered by ST’s ST31N600, enables us to seamlessly combine style with substance through cutting-edge security, user convenience, and peace of mind,” said Greg Maes, Chief Operating Officer of CompoSecure.

Further technical information

Based on the latest-generation Arm® SecurCore™ architecture for secure microcontrollers, the ST31N600 meets industry standards for contact and contactless cards, including EMV ISO 7816, ISO 14443, and ISO 18092. The SecurCore SC000 chip contains robust security features to help to protect against advanced forms of attack. The chip contains hardware accelerators for advanced cryptographic functions and also supports biometric applications. Developers can securely connect various types of peripherals, such as fingerprint sensor displays or companion chips, to introduce value-added card features.

The ST31N600 is in full production now. Please contact your local ST sales office for pricing information and sample requests.

For more information, please go to https://www.st.com/dcvv-banking-solutions

