Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar Gives Back to the Community by Installing Mini Split Unit at Hula House

San Marcos, CA, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar, a trusted HVAC and solar company serving the San Diego community, is thrilled to announce its recent contribution to the local community. As part of the Action Gives Back initiative, the Action Academy class volunteered their time and expertise to install a brand new mini split unit at the Hula House, a Transitional Living Center for Women who have recently completed treatment and are working towards living sober before returning home.

Located in Vista, California, the Hula House provides vital support to women in need, and the installation of the mini split unit will make a significant impact on the center's ability to offer a safe and comfortable environment to its residents. This initiative exemplifies Action Air's commitment to strengthening the community they serve.

When Action mentioned Hula House to one of their vendors, Lennox Industries, what they were doing, they were more than happy to help as well. “They were gracious enough to donate new equipment to such a good cause,” said Richard Johnson, General Manager of Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar.

Stacey Dresser, the owner of Hula House, expressed her gratitude for Action Air's support. She stated, "We wouldn’t be able to do this without all the wonderful gifts we’ve been given. It’s a life changing deal and I really appreciate it."

Action Air Conditioning, Heating, and Solar has always been more than just a service provider; it's a dedicated community partner. With a strong commitment to giving back, the company demonstrates its genuine concern for the community by participating in local initiatives and providing excellent service to its customers.

"We're not just an HVAC and Solar company; we're a part of this community," said Johnson. "We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve and support causes that are close to our hearts, right here in our neighborhood. Our mission is to strengthen the community, and our involvement with the Hula House is a testament to that commitment."

If you're in need of reliable HVAC or solar services from a company that values community and excellence, look no further than Action Air Conditioning, Heating, and Solar.

About Action Air Conditioning, Heating and Solar

Action Air Conditioning, Heating, and Solar is a leading HVAC and solar company dedicated to providing high-quality services to the Southern California community since 1975. We pride ourselves in providing honest and friendly service. With a strong commitment to giving back, the company actively participates in local initiatives and strives to enhance the well-being of its community. For more information, visit actionac.net.

