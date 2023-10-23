Global Polylactic Acid Market Trends Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.772 Billion by 2030, Growing with an Impressive CAGR of 21.4%, Fueled by Demand for Bioplastics and Flexible Packaging

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polylactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive & Transport, Electronics, Textile), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polylactic acid market size is expected to reach USD 2,772.93 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4%

The global polylactic acid (PLA) market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising environmental concerns, increased consumer awareness, and stringent government regulations. PLA, a bio-sourced alternative to traditional plastics, is gaining prominence for its biodegradability and reduced carbon footprint compared to petroleum-based plastics.

As the world shifts towards sustainable products, the flexible packaging industry is witnessing substantial growth, with a consequent reduction in the consumption of petroleum-based plastics in favor of bio-based alternatives like PLA. This shift towards sustainability is driving the demand for PLA, especially in the manufacturing of single-use packaging materials such as shopping bags and disposable cutlery.

PLA is becoming a preferred environmentally friendly choice for various applications, particularly in flexible and rigid packaging, thanks to its bio-based, compostable, and biodegradable nature. The demand for bioplastics, including PLA, is expected to continue growing, with countries like India, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, and Germany showing significant interest in flexible packaging.

In 2022, North America dominated the global PLA market, reflecting a strong appetite for sustainable products in the region. Initiatives by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to promote eco-friendly products are expected to further boost the demand for bioplastics, including PLA, in North America.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 22.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The region's key industries such as automotive, electronics, textiles, packaging, appliances, and medical are driving the demand for PLA products.

Within the PLA market, the packaging segment held a significant share of over 36.0% in 2022. The increasing demand for packaged foods, including frozen meals, cake mixes, and snack foods, is expected to drive the growth of the packaging industry, further boosting the demand for PLA in the coming years.

In March 2023, Toyota Boshoku Corp. announced a $54.4 million investment in its Jackson metal stamping facility, leading to improved production and the creation of 80 additional jobs in Madison County. This expansion includes adding 87,000 square feet to the Jackson location, allowing the company to streamline manufacturing activities and serve Toyota Boshoku America's subsidiary locations effectively.

The global PLA market continues to evolve, driven by environmental consciousness and the shift towards sustainable alternatives, with significant growth opportunities in various regions and industries.

