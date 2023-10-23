Seed Potatoes Market Size, Share, Production Data, Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to Market Report By RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Seed Potatoes Market size is valued at US$ 14.3 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The seed potatoes market, like any agricultural sector, is influenced by various drivers that impact supply, demand, and overall market dynamics. Consumer preferences for different types of potatoes and potato products play a significant role in driving the seed potatoes market.

Varieties that are in demand for their taste, texture, or other attributes can influence the planting choices of potato farmers. Further, as the global population continues to grow, the demand for food, including potatoes, increases. This can drive the demand for seed potatoes to expand potato production.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the seed potatoes market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the seed potatoes market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Kg/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the seed potatoes market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-seed-potatoes-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Seed Potatoes Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the application, processing French fries is anticipated to capture the major market share due to the various inclusions of french fries in various cuisines and dishes.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 14.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 17.4 billion Growth Rate 2.8% Dominant Segment Conventional Seed Potatoes Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Technological Advancement

Growing Demand

Increasing potato consumption Companies Profiled Vfarm

BASF

Xisen Potato Industry Group

Syngenta

Agrico

De Nijs & Zn. B.V

Albert Bartlett and Sons

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-seed-potatoes-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the seed potatoes market include,

In April 2022, Bejo Zaden B.V. obtained the breeding rights for its first TPS hybrid. The new Oliver F1 is grown directly from botanical seed and can produce potatoes within one season after replanting.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the seed potatoes market growth include Vfarm, BASF, Xisen Potato Industry Group, Syngenta, Agrico, De Nijs & Zn. B.V, and Albert Bartlett and Sons, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-seed-potatoes-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the seed potatoes market based on type, application, and region

Global Seed Potatoes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Conventional Seed Potatoes Micro Propagation Seed Potatoes

Global Seed Potatoes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Processing French Fries Processing Chips Others

Global Seed Potatoes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Seed Potatoes Market US Canada Latin America Seed Potatoes Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Seed Potatoes Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Seed Potatoes Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Seed Potatoes Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Seed Potatoes Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-seed-potatoes-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Seed Potatoes Report:

What will be the market value of the seed potatoes market by 2030?

What is the market size of the seed potatoes market?

What are the market drivers of the seed potatoes market?

What are the key trends in the seed potatoes market?

Which is the leading region in the seed potatoes market?

What are the major companies operating in the seed potatoes market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the seed potatoes market?

Running a Year End Discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-seed-potatoes-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest