Direct Selling Market to Surpass 322.7 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Digital Transformation

Westford,USA, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, direct selling companies are diversifying their product portfolios beyond cosmetics and wellness, entering sectors like technology and sustainable goods to cater to changing consumer preferences and expanding market reach.
The industry is navigating complex regulatory landscapes worldwide, with companies increasingly investing in compliance and transparency to build trust, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth in the global direct selling market.
Prominent Players in the Direct Selling Market
- Amway
- Avon Products Inc.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
- Vorwerk & Co. KG
- Mary Kay Inc.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation
- Natura Cosmeticos SA
- Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
- Oriflame Cosmetics SA
- Perfectly Posh
- Scentsy
- 4Life Research USA LLC
- ACN Inc.
- Ambit Energy
- Arbonne International LLC
- doTERRA International LLC
- Forever Living Products International Inc.
- Isagenix International LLC
- Juice Plus+ International
- Rodan & Fields LLC
Cosmetics and Personal Care Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Innovative Beauty and Skincare Offerings
Cosmetics and personal care products are rapidly gaining traction in the direct selling market. Innovative beauty and skincare offerings, often emphasizing natural and organic ingredients, have captured consumers' attention. The segment's agility and adaptability to evolving beauty trends make it one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry.
North America remains a powerhouse in the global direct selling market. Its mature market infrastructure, high consumer purchasing power, and a well-established regulatory framework provide a stable foundation for direct selling companies. Market leaders continue to expand their foothold, benefiting from a strong distributor network and consumer trust.
Health & Wellness Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Heightened Consumer Awareness of Well-Being
The health & wellness segment within the direct selling market has surged ahead due to heightened consumer awareness of well-being. Products such as supplements, organic foods, and fitness equipment continue to witness robust growth as consumers prioritize healthier lifestyles, making this segment a dominant force in the industry.
Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the direct selling sector. Boasting a burgeoning middle class and increasing interest in entrepreneurial opportunities, the region offers immense potential. Direct selling companies are capitalizing on this potential, expanding their presence, and adapting to diverse consumer preferences, making it a fast-evolving hub in the industry.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the direct selling market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
