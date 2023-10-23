Global Drug Infusion Systems Market Size to Reach USD 24.10 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug infusion systems market size reached USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of diabetes globally is expected to drive global drug infusion systems market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Increasing demand for drug infusion systems to control hemodynamics is expected to further augment market growth over the forecast period. Rising demand for drug infusion systems to reduce chances of medication errors, especially on pediatric patients, is expected to boost global drug infusion systems market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, high cost of drug infusion systems is expected to hamper global drug infusion systems market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/692

Increasing demand for safe and precise drug delivery systems is a key driver expected to drive global drug infusion systems market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of drug infusion systems for chronic pain management is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global drug infusion systems market in the near future. Increasing integration of advanced equipment and up-gradation of drug infusion systems, such as flow monitoring and microï¬‚ow regulators, is expected to boost global drug infusion systems market revenue growth going ahead.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 10.56 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 24.10 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Control Systems, Infusion Type, Administration Route, Application, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Medtronic plc, Arcomed Ag, Baxter International Inc., Insulet Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Halyard Health, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Flowonix Medical Inc., Zyno Medical LLC Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/692

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global drug infusion systems market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, adopting more advanced technologies in drug infusion systems solutions, developing, testing, and introducing new and more efficient systems in the market. Some prominent players operating in the global drug infusion systems market are:

Medtronic plc

Arcomed Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Halyard Health, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Flowonix Medical Inc.

Zyno Medical LLC

Strategic Development

In May 2020, Baxter International Inc. Baxter International Inc., which is a global pioneer in advanced drug delivery technologies, announced that the Evo IQ Infusion System has received CE marking and regulatory approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The introduction of the Evo IQ Infusion System allows for a broader range of infusion therapy solutions for various patient groups.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/692

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Increasing usage of closed-loop systems to automate drug infusion to control hemodynamics is driving revenue growth of the closed-loop system segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

The total parenteral nutrition segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of total parenteral nutrition type of infusion in pediatric patients for feeding and delivering other fluid nutrients through the vein.

The enteral segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to rising utilization of the enteral route for pediatrics and nutrition applications.

The hospital segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing application of drug infusion systems in hospitals for the controlled delivery of drugs and ﬂuids.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising investment by governments for adoption of technologically advanced medical equipment in the healthcare industry in countries in the region.

In November 2019, ICU Medical, Inc. announced the acquisition of Pursuit Vascular, Inc. for USD 75.0 million, with an additional earnout payment reportedly coming in 2021. Pursuit Vascular's ClearGuard HD is a natural extension to ICU Medical's needle-free IV connector and other infection control technologies, leading to best-of-breed solutions.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drug-infusion-systems-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global drug infusion systems market on the basis of control systems, infusion type, administration route, application, end-use, and region:

Control Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Open Loop System Closed Loop System

Infusion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Continuous Infusion Intermittent Infusion Patient Controlled Infusion Total Parenteral Nutrition

Administration Route Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Enteral Subcutaneous Intravenous Arterial Epidural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Pediatrics Diabetes Nutrition Hematology Analgesia Chemotherapy Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Diagnostic Centers Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Gut Microbiome Test Market Analysis By Product Type (Gut Microbiome Testing Kit, Others), By Application (Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Clinics & Laboratories, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

Hydralazine Market Analysis By Type (Tablet, Injection), By Application (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Recovery Centers, Others), By End Use, By Region, Forecast to 2027

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market By Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Immunosuppressants, Interferons, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), By Distribution Channels, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Predictive Biomarkers Market , By Indication (Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Immunological Disorders, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Retinal Imaging Market Analysis By Device Type (Fundus Camera, Fluorescein Angiography, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ophthalmic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

Smart Gloves Market Analysis By Usage (Media and Connected Device, Fitness Tracker, Specific Health Monitoring Device, Others), By End-user (Healthcare, Fitness, Industrial, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Drug Infusion Systems Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights