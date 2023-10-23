Royal Farms Celebrates 14th Annual Charity Golf Outing

BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms will be hosting its 14th annual Charity Golf Outing on October 23, 2023. Since 2010, Royal Farms has held this event to raise money for local charities and continue the mission of making a difference in the communities we serve. With the help of major donors like Pepsi, UTZ, Hopkins & Wayson, and other contributors, this year we’ve raised $261,000 to make a huge difference for three local charities: Signal 13 Foundation, Living Classrooms Foundation, and the St. Francis Neighborhood Center.



“It’s always been a priority of ours to give back to the communities that have supported us throughout the years,” said Royal Farms Director of Marketing and Merchandising, Frank Schilling. “This event is a great way for us to do that, and we’re so grateful to our donors and sponsors who make it possible. We’re proud to be able to support these three amazing organizations. They’re all doing such important work in our community, and we’re happy to be able to help them in their efforts.”

“The Signal 13 Foundation is honored to be a beneficiary of the Royal Farms annual golf tournament,” said Nancy Hinds, CEO.

For more than 30 years, the Signal 13 Foundation has served as a financial first responder for Baltimore City Police personnel who experience unexpected financial hardships and personal emergencies.

“It’s a privilege for Living Classrooms to be recognized as a beneficiary of the Royal Farms Golf Tournament. Royal Farms has consistently showcased their deep commitment to our mission, playing a pivotal role in the positive changes we bring to our communities every day,” said James Piper Bond, President, and CEO of Living Classrooms Foundation.

Living Classrooms Foundation provides access to more equitable education, workforce, health, and wellness opportunities that enable individuals to achieve their goals and build safer, stronger, and healthier communities for all.

“We appreciate the Royal Farms organization for donating to SFNC for the past few years. Without their philanthropy we couldn't do the important work we provide for the 21217-zip code and the youth we serve,” said Torbin Green, Executive Director at SFNC.

St. Francis Neighborhood Center has existed since 1963 to raise awareness, bring change, and enrich the lives of youth.

If you’d like to learn more about the Royal Farms Charity Golf Outing, please visit our website at www.royalfarms.com/community/royal-farms-charity-golf-outing/

