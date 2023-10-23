BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company Announcement, 23 October 2023 at 4.30 pm (EET)



Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was held at the company’s premises in Oulu on Monday 23 October 2023 starting at 2.00 pm (EET).

The Extraordinary General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide in one or more instalments on share issues and on the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act as follows:

The maximum number of shares to be issued pursuant to the authorization shall not exceed 6,000,000 shares.

The Board of Directors decides on all terms and conditions for issuing shares, options and other special rights entitling to shares. Share issues and the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares may take place in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right (directed issue) if there is a weighty financial reason for the company to do so. The authorization applies to the transfer of both new shares and own shares held by the company.

In the company's share issue, shares may be transferred either in exchange for payment or free of charge. A directed share issue may be free of charge only if there is a particularly significant financial reason for the company and it is in the interests of all its shareholders.

The authorization is valid until 23 October 2027 and it revokes the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2023 as it enters into force.

The Company currently has a total of 14,618,847 shares, and holds no treasury shares.

The minutes of the EGM will be made available on the Company’s website www.bbs-artebone.fi.

In Oulu, 23 October 2023

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

Board of Directors





For more information:

Pekka Jalovaara, Chair of the board

puh. +358 50 552 9275

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB,

tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Key media

www.bbs-artebone.fi

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our developed product, ARTEBONE®, is in the final stages of product development, and we are seeking the CE marking to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ 20 people.

BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi