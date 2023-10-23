Global Cloud Logistics Market Size/Share Cap Expected to Reach USD 59.85 Billion with 13.0% CAGR Rise By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Cloud Logistics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By OS Type, By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global cloud logistics market size & share is currently valued at USD 17.73 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 59.85 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 13.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What Exactly is Cloud Logistics? How Big is the Cloud Logistics Market Size & Share?

Overview

The most recent generation of logistics solutions is introduced to the global supply chain market by Cloud Logistics. Yes, the advancement of cloud computing has brought forth a digitally connected world that is necessary for the quick expansion of any firm. Also, when it comes to reaching revenue targets, cloud-based logistics software outperforms conventional supply chain applications.

The term "cloud logistics" describes how supply chain management and logistics operations can be made more efficient and streamlined by utilizing cloud computing technology. It makes use of cloud-based platforms and services to improve logistical processes' scalability, visibility, and efficiency. With the use of web-based apps and data analytics, this creative method enables businesses to efficiently handle duties, including order processing, inventory management, transportation scheduling, and real-time tracking. By guaranteeing the timely delivery of goods, cloud logistics gives businesses the adaptability to change with the market, lower operating costs, and increase customer satisfaction, which boosts the cloud logistics market demand.

Request Sample Copy of Cloud Logistics Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-logistics-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Essential Takeaways for the Report

The growing popularity of IoT-connected devices, large data volumes, and enhanced service quality primarily propels the market.

The proficiency to efficiently adapt to changing industry requirements is driving the market.

The cloud logistics market segmentation is primarily based on the OS type, type, Industry Vertical, enterprise size, and region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a fast speed during the forecast period.

Leading Players Appeared in the Report

3GTMS

BluJay Solutions

Bwise

C. H. Robinson

CargoSmart Limited

Cleo

Descartes Systems Group

Fleetio

IBM Corporation

Inaccurate

MetricStream, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Orderful

SAP SE

ShipBob, Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Transplace (an Uber Freight Co.)

Trimble Transportation

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-logistics-market/request-for-sample

OR

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2785/2

Important Growth Aspects of the Market

The Changing Requirements of Businesses: The remarkable flexibility of cloud logistics to meet evolving business requirements is one of the main factors propelling the cloud logistics market growth. In the current dynamic and swiftly changing world of supply chains, businesses encounter numerous obstacles and unpredictabilities. Cloud-based logistics solutions provide a scalable and adaptable platform that enables companies to adapt to these developments quickly.

The remarkable flexibility of cloud logistics to meet evolving business requirements is one of the main factors propelling the cloud logistics market growth. In the current dynamic and swiftly changing world of supply chains, businesses encounter numerous obstacles and unpredictabilities. Cloud-based logistics solutions provide a scalable and adaptable platform that enables companies to adapt to these developments quickly. Cloud Logistics Advantages: Cloud logistics' scalability is very helpful for companies that are expanding or growing. By ensuring that logistics operations can readily expand in step with the demands of the company, bottlenecks and disruptions are avoided. This flexibility makes cloud logistics an essential force in today's cutthroat industry since it not only increases operational effectiveness but also lowers costs and boosts customer satisfaction.

Market’s Latest Key Trends

Cloud Computing Adoption: The logistics industry can benefit greatly from the adoption of cloud computing in a number of ways, including uninterrupted corporate operations, less downtime, and reduced risk of data loss. These advantages are crucial since downtime can result in large revenue losses and harm a company's reputation. To take advantage of the advantages that cloud computing brings to their operations, a lot of logistics companies are adopting cloud logistics, expanding the cloud logistics market size.

Cloud Logistics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 59.85 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 19.99 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.0% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By OS Type, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Segmental Overview

Web-Based Sector Holds a Significant Market Share

Transportation, order tracking, inventory control, and supply chain coordination are just a few of the logistics management functions that software is intended to improve and expedite. This software can be accessed and used through a web browser on the internet. More ease and flexibility in logistics management are made possible by its ability to enable users to view and manage logistics data and operations from any location with internet connectivity.

Moreover, Native OS will expand significantly. Native logistics software is designed from the ground up to fully utilize the advantages of cloud computing, in contrast to traditional software that has been modified for use in the cloud. Furthermore, this kind of software is designed to benefit from important cloud technologies like resilience, scalability, and adaptability.

The Retail Sector Holds the Largest Share

The retail sector holds the largest cloud logistics market share in 2022. It is benefiting greatly from cloud logistics on many fronts. These advantages include cost reductions in storage, infrastructure, and computing expenses, as well as quick access to vital operational and inventory data. As a result, cloud logistics is causing a total transformation in the retail sector, leading to improved customer experiences, more data security, improved inventory control, and improved disaster management capabilities.

Moreover, the healthcare industry will expand quickly. Medical institutions can manage medical devices, drugs, and other supplies while keeping an eye on inventory levels due to these solutions' real-time insights into the healthcare supply chain. This improved visibility is essential for avoiding stock shortages and guaranteeing the ongoing availability of vital medical supplies.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-logistics-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Geographic Outlook

Asia Pacific: the cloud logistics market in Asia Pacific will experience substantial growth. The rapid adoption of cloud logistics has altered supply chain and warehouse management procedures across numerous sectors in the region. To address issues and capitalize on the benefits of cloud-based supply chains, this vibrant and diverse market has embraced cloud-based solutions. The region has also seen a significant increase in e-commerce and digital transformation.

Browse the Detail Report “Cloud Logistics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By OS Type, By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-logistics-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Market’s Common Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the cloud logistics market?

What is the expected market value and growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segments are included in the report?

What growth factors are propelling the cloud logistics market sales?

What are the key market trends and opportunities?

Which region is leading the industry?

Who are the cloud logistics market key players?

What is the study period of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cloud logistics market report based on type, OS type, enterprise size, Industry Vertical, and region:

By Type Outlook

Public

Private

Hybrid

Multi

By OS Type Outlook

Native

Web-based

By Enterprise Size Outlook

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter