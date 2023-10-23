Global Healthcare Distribution Market Size to Reach USD 1,814.92 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,814.92 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives of Healthcare Distribution Association to enable safe and secure supply chain for the healthcare sector. Increasing investments by pharmaceutical distributors for highly automated distribution centers is expected to further support distributors in efficiently delivering medicines to federally licensed pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. Pharmaceutical distributors are also partnering with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver the correct medicines, medical products, and healthcare services. These factors have been driving growth of the healthcare distribution systems in recent years. In addition, rising demand for advanced medical devices from hospitals is expected to drive demand for medical device distribution services during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical distributors are increasingly utilizing emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) for advancements in pharmaceutical product distribution services. Rising need to boost supply chain integrity and transparency, minimize warehouse operational costs and human errors, and help distributors provide real-time updates to their pharmacy is increasing adoption of Blockchain, AI, and IoT in healthcare distribution services.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/699

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 808.13 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.0% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,814.92 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in Billion, revenue share (%) and CAGR (%) Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, end-use and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., BENELUX, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., CuraScript SD, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/699

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global healthcare distribution market is consolidated with a limited number of players accounting for majority market revenue. Companies are focusing on strategic expansions into untapped markets and increasingly investing in technological advancements of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device distribution services in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the rapidly growing market. Some prominent players operating in the healthcare distribution market are:

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Owens & Minor

Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C.

CuraScript SD

FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Medline Industries

Attain Med, Inc.

Dakota Drug

Strategic development

In October 2019, McKesson Corporation announced an expansion to its collaboration with Augmedix. Augmedix turns natural doctor-patient conversation into medical charts in real time and provides doctors with hardware to securely livestream the clinic visit to its cloud-based platform. The company is planning to enhance its capabilities in order to ensure McKesson and its customers are the beneficiaries of best-in-class medical charts that are accurate, comprehensive, and timely delivered. Main objectives of McKesson Corporation behind the expansion are enhancing doctor-patient interaction, improving EHR Quality, and saving doctors’ time.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/699

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In September 2019, McKesson Corporation, which is a leading provider of Third-Party Logistic (3PL) services, specialty pharmacy solutions, and patient access support collaborated with TrackCel, which is a software developer for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking and orchestration systems. The collaboration is to support cell and gene therapy late-stage developers. It is also expected to integrate supply chain tracking and patient access services of both companies to enable a more efficient path for the industry to develop next generation of commercial therapies.

Pharmaceutical product distribution services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Pharmaceutical distributors are increasingly investing for highly automated distributed centers in order to deliver pharmaceutical products more safely and securely, which is driving growth of the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment.

Retail pharmacies segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of emerging technologies among retail pharmacies for inventory management and customer support to minimize operational cost and human errors is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global healthcare distribution market in 2020. Presence of major pharmaceutical distributors in the region such as McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, and Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C. is expected to boost growth of the North America healthcare distribution market during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-distribution-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare distribution market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Medical Device Distribution Services Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Vaccines Monoclonal Antibodies Blood and Blood Products Recombinant Proteins Others Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Generic Drugs OTC Drugs Brand Name or Innovator Drugs

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Obstetrics and Gynecology Drugs Market , By Therapeutics (Hormonal Therapy and Non-Hormonal Therapy), By Application (Contraception, Gynecology Infections, and Female Infertility) By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Product (Knee Braces and Supports, Ankle Braces and Supports, and Others), By Material Type, By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

Surgical Retractors Market By Product (Handheld, Self-Retaining, Table-Mounted, Wire Surgical, and Accessories), By Design, By Usage, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market , By Application (Bariatric Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Surgery, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Sinus Dilation Devices Market By Product (Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices, Endoscopes, Sinus Stents/Implants, and Others), By Procedure (Standalone, Hybrid, and Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast To 2030

Medical Electrodes Market , By Product Type (Surface Electrodes and Needle Electrodes), By Usability (Disposable and Reusable), By Modality, By Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market , By Product (Biosensors, Pressure Sensors, Accelerometers, and Others), By Type (Strip Sensors, Wearable Sensors, and Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Healthcare Distribution Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights