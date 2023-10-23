Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 3,212.50 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to reach USD 3,212.50 Million in 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives regarding deployment of advanced technologies and enhanced agricultural techniques in the agriculture sector to maximize crop production. Rising need to enhance agricultural supply chain management is expected to increase utilization of data analytics. Data analytics is expected to help distributors identify inefficiencies in their supply chains, which will make delivery of agricultural products faster and more cost-effective. The minimization of waste and excess inventory with the help of sales and inventory data is expected to drive deployment of data analytics in the agriculture sector. Data analytics also has the potential to minimize crop diseases and pest infestations by tracking signs of plant diseases, which is boosting its demand in the agriculture sector.

The prediction capabilities of big data helps famers in responding to changes in weather patterns as it provides accurate weather forecasts to farmers. Increasing investments by major players for development of more advanced weather advisory apps is expected to drive revenue growth of the agriculture analytics market during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 827.5 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 12.0% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3,212.50 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in Million, revenue share (%) and CAGR (%) Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Farm size, Deployment modes, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., BENELUX, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Deere & Company, IBM, Bayer AG, SAP SE, Trimble, Accenture, DeLaval, Iteris, Inc., Oracle, and AGRIVI Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global agriculture analytics market is consolidated with a limited number of players accounting for majority market revenue. Companies are focusing on strategic expansions into untapped markets and on research and development initiatives to develop new and enhanced agriculture analytics solution in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the rapidly growing market. Some prominent players operating in the agriculture analytics market are:

Strategic development

In December 2020, Agriculture giant Deere & Co. announced plans to introduce a system that combines machine learning and machine vision to enhance the identification of individual weeds and plants. Neural network models are expected to be trained to only spray weeds in crop fields, and would kill everything except genetically modified plants designed to survive chemical applications.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In November 2019, SenseFly entered partnership with Trimble and Microsoft. The partnership was to demonstrate the capability of SenseFly’s drones for precision agriculture. It would also help in the distribution of SenseFly’s drones through the Trimble Agriculture Network, giving agriculture professionals access to the SenseFly suite of products.

Solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to maximize crop production in lesser time is expected to drive revenue growth of the agriculture analytics solution segment during the forecast period.

Large farms segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to meet growing global food demand and to overcome severe weather conditions are factors expected to drive demand for agriculture analytic solutions among large farms.

On-premises segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the agriculture analytics market in 2020. Large farms are increasingly deploying on-premises agriculture analytics solution due to improved economic conditions in comparison to that of small and medium farms.

Farm analytics segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global agriculture analytics market in 2020. Farm analytics is increasingly being adopted to reduce crop diseases and pest infestations by tracking signs of plant diseases, which is boosting revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global agriculture analytics market in 2020. Presence of major players in the region such as Deere & Company, IBM, Trimble, Iteris, and Oracle is expected to boost growth of the agriculture analytics market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agriculture analytics market on the basis of component, farm size, deployment modes, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Services Solution

Farm size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Small and Medium Farms Large Farms

Deployment modes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) On-premises Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Livestock Analytics Farm Analytics Aquaculture Analytics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



