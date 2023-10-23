Global Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Set to Reach $6.68 Billion in 2023, Showing Strong Growth

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Cladding Panels Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum cladding panels market is poised for continued growth, with projections indicating an increase from $6.40 billion in 2022 to $6.68 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.30%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $7.99 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.59%.

Leading players in the aluminum cladding panels market, including Mulch Holdings, Arconic Corporation, and Mitsubishi Aluminum Co. Ltd., are at the forefront of this upward trajectory.

Key Reasons to Consider:

Global Insights: Access the most comprehensive report available, covering 50+ geographies, for a truly global perspective on the aluminum cladding panels market. COVID-19 Impact: Understand how the market has responded to the pandemic and its evolving dynamics as the impact of the virus subsides. Geo-Political Impact: Assess the effects of global events like the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply and their direct and indirect influence on the market. Inflation Analysis: Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth. Regional Strategies: Create effective regional and country strategies backed by localized data and analysis. Growth Segments: Identify growth segments for potential investment opportunities. Competitive Edge: Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends. Market Shares: Understand customer behavior and preferences based on the latest market shares. Performance Benchmarking: Benchmark your organization's performance against key competitors. Data for Presentations: This report offers reliable, high-quality data and analysis suitable for both internal and external presentations.

Aluminum cladding panels are a construction material comprising aluminum sheets bonded to a polyethylene core. They have become a popular choice in the construction industry for their lightweight and durable attributes, serving as an alternative to traditional materials like concrete, brick, and stone.

Key segments within the aluminum cladding panels market include solid aluminum panels and aluminum composite panels. Solid aluminum panels are composed entirely of aluminum, without any core material, and are available in various thicknesses for diverse applications, including building curtain walls and interior decoration for residential and non-residential end-users.

Product launches have emerged as a significant trend in the aluminum cladding panel market, with companies like Sculptform introducing innovative solutions. For example, Sculptform launched aluminum click-on battens for aluminum cladding panels, offering an efficient "click-on" installation method for a range of design requirements.

In a strategic move, Novelis Inc., a US-based aluminum and copper manufacturing company, acquired Aleris Corporation for $2.8 billion in April 2020. This acquisition strengthened Novelis' position in the global aluminum industry, expanded its product portfolio in the automotive and aerospace markets, and broadened its offerings, including aluminum cladding panels.

Asia-Pacific dominated the aluminum cladding panels market in 2022, with robust construction activities driving demand for these lightweight and durable building materials.

The aluminum cladding panels market encompasses various products such as solid aluminum panels, aluminum perforated panels, and aluminum composite panels. Market values represent 'factory gate' values, reflecting the goods' value sold by manufacturers or creators to downstream entities, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or end customers. This includes related services offered by creators of the goods.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.68 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.99 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Characteristics



3. Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Trends And Strategies



4. Aluminum Cladding Panels Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Aluminum Cladding Panels Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Aluminum Cladding Panels Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Aluminum Cladding Panels Market



5. Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Aluminum Cladding Panels Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Aluminum Cladding Panels Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Aluminum Cladding Panels Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Solid Aluminum Panels

Aluminum Composite Panels

6.2. Global Aluminum Cladding Panels Market, Segmentation By Thickness, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

3mm

4mm

6mm

6.3. Global Aluminum Cladding Panels Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Building Curtain Wall

Interior Decoration

6.4. Global Aluminum Cladding Panels Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Non-Residential

7. Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Aluminum Cladding Panels Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Aluminum Cladding Panels Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

