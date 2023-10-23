Technological Advancements Revolutionize Global Finish Carpentry Contractors Market: Eyrus Inc. Leads with Innovative Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finish Carpentry Contractors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global finish carpentry contractors market is on a path of steady growth, with expectations to reach $266.64 billion in 2023, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from its 2022 valuation of $252.06 billion. According to industry projections, the market is anticipated to continue its expansion, aiming for a value of $322.79 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Key players in the finish carpentry contractors market, including Gottstein Corp., First Davis Corp., and Endecca Painting & Flooring, are at the forefront of this upward trend.

Finish carpentry contractors are skilled professionals specializing in the intricate finishing touches of interior structures, encompassing elements like trim, molding, cabinets, and other wooden features. Their expertise ensures precision in cutting, fitting, and installing materials, resulting in sharp corners, tight joints, and level moldings.

Key segments within the finish carpentry contractors market include cellular wood panels, windows, assembled parquet panels, doors, and more. Cellular wood panels, renowned for their lightweight and durable qualities, consist of layers of wood veneer or strands bonded together to form a robust panel. Services provided by large chain companies and independent contractors cater to a wide range of utility, commercial, and residential applications.

Technological advancements are emerging as a significant trend in the finish carpentry contractors market. Industry leaders like Eyrus Inc. are focusing on innovative solutions to bolster their market position. Eyrus recently unveiled Eyrus Evolved, an end-to-end solution aiding general contractors in making informed decisions related to progress, risk, and safety. This technology leverages Construction IoT (Internet of Things) to provide real-time workforce data and analytics, reducing project administrative overhead by 25%.

Furthermore, commercial construction demands are expected to fuel the growth of the finish carpentry contractors market. These professionals play a crucial role in installing and finishing closing details for commercial structures, including baseboards, trim, doors, windows, and decorative features. The total construction spending in the United States has witnessed a significant increase, growing from $1.54 trillion in November 2020 to $1.84 trillion in November 2022, reflecting a 16.3% rise, as reported by the United States Census Bureau.

The finish carpentry contractors market encompasses revenues generated by entities providing a range of services such as door and window installation, wood and laminate flooring installation, cabinet installation, and cabinetry/millwork shop services. The market value represents revenues from the sale of goods and services within the specified market and geography.

