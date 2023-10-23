Motorcycle Suspension System Market size is Expected to Reach US$ 903.6 Million by 2033 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a detailed study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global motorcycle suspension system market is valued at US$ 499.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 903.6 million by the end of 2033.



Suspension systems play a key role in determining a motorcycle's performance and overall riding experience. A motorcycle suspension system is a critical component of a motorcycle that is designed to absorb shocks, vibrations, and impacts, providing a comfortable and stable ride. A typical motorcycle suspension system comprises various components, including forks (in the front) and shocks or dampers (at the rear). These components are equipped with springs and dampers to manage the movement of the wheels and frame.

Motorcycle riders are increasingly inclined towards customizing their bikes, driving a demand for suspension systems that can be tailored to individual preferences, whether for touring, sports, off-road, or adventure riding. The market is also witnessing a rapid influx of advanced technologies, including electronic and semi-active suspension systems. These innovations allow real-time adjustments based on road conditions and rider preferences.

Increasing popularity of electric motorcycles is also presenting opportunities for manufacturers to design specialized suspension systems that accommodate the unique characteristics of electric propulsion.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 903.6 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 39 Tables No. of Figures 184 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global motorcycle suspension system market is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Rapid economic growth and the surge in two-wheeler adoption are driving motorcycle suspension system sales in Asia Pacific.

Customization trends and personalized upgrades are boosting the demand for advanced suspension systems in North America.

High-performance motorcycles, innovative technologies, and a strong focus on quality and comfort are increasing the sales of motorcycle suspension systems in Europe.

“Environmental concerns are pushing manufacturers to develop eco-friendly and compliant suspension systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

The top manufacturers of motorbike suspension systems are concentrating on releasing cutting-edge goods to get an advantage over rivals. In addition, major manufacturers are aiming to increase their market share in the aftermarket, with a focus on the South East Asian region due to the wealth of profitable prospects available there.

Recently, Öhlins Racing Company broadened its product range by unveiling a novel trail fork and a rear air shock designed for mountain bikes.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global motorcycle suspension system market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (front suspension, rear suspension), sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), motorcycle type (standard, sports, cruiser, moped, scooter), and technology (passive, active/semi-active), across five major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

