Packaging Robots Market Size to Surpass USD 8.6 Billion Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 9% | Demand for Highly Automated Packing Lines is Rising

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4 Billion in 2021 packaging robots market will reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2030. Automation systems, robots, and specialised software are known as "packaging robots," and they are used to speed up and automate various packaging processes. Several industries, including pharmaceuticals, consumer products, logistics, food & beverage, and others, use systems for packaging robots. Vacuum grippers are widely used to pick up flat objects like glass or metal sheets.



Request Sample Copy of Packaging Robots Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13189



Key Insight of the Packaging Robots Market



Asia Pacific emerged as the most significant market, with 11.84% market revenue share in 2021.



Asia Pacific dominated the market, with a market share of around 11.84% in 2021. A few of the many factors that contribute to this include the widespread usage of vision sensor technology and the rising use of packing robots as a result of high levels of automation and intelligent modernisation.



The vacuum grippers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.55% over the forecasted period.



Over the projected period, the vacuum grippers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.55%. Vacuum grippers are typically used to grab level objects like metal or glass sheets.During the packaging and palletizing procedures, these grippers quickly catch a variety of products employing pull covers.

The pick & place segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.17% over the forecasted period.



Over the projected period, the pick & place segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.17%. This is due to the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector and the use of packaging robots to replace labor-intensive and challenging hand picking. The market will also grow as a result of the advantages of packaging robots, such as reduced damage, lower prices, and more efficiency in pick and place processes.



Get a Complete TOC of Global Packaging Robots Market Report 2023-2032 at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/packaging-robots-market-13189



Market Dynamics



Driver: Packaging robots benefits



Reliable packaging robots provide excellent branding information on labels. An individual identifying code is generated once products are packaged to help with supply chain tracing. Robotics' biggest advantage in the packaging industry is without a doubt their versatility. Because of their narrow arms with a wide reach, great repeatability, and precision tooling, robotic packaging systems, like pick-and-place robots, can also be exceptionally accurate and exact. They are excellent for a range of packaging and supply chain jobs because of their high level of precision. Additionally, product quality and cycle time can be increased with the utilisation of robot packing equipment. The quality of the packaging is increased since robotic operations are regulated and the outputs are constantly consistent.



Have a query before purchasing this report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13189



Some of the major players operating in the packaging robots market are:



• Comau

• FANUC Corporation

• Krones AG

• ABB Group

• Bosch Packaging Technology

• Brenton, LLC.

• Universal Robots A/S

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Remtec Automation, LLC.

• Schneider Electric SA



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Gripper Type:



• Claw

• Clamp

• Vacuum



By Application:



• Pick & place

• Packing

• Case packing

• Tray packing

• Filling

• Others



By Region



• Asia Pacific (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13189/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com