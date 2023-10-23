Global Connected Agriculture Market Size to Reach USD 23.39 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 23.39 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as increasing government initiatives in developing countries to promote modernization of the agriculture sector, increasing public-private partnerships among governments and agro-processing organizations to promote sustainable agriculture initiatives are expected to drive global connected agriculture systems market revenue growth over the forecast period. Farmers are becoming increasingly dependent on smartphones and other intelligent devices and technologies to keep up-to-date with the latest developments in the agriculture sector. Increasing incidence of severe weather conditions in some countries resulting in deterioration of crop production – both in terms of quantity and quality – has been resulting in increasing focus towards more advanced and smarter agriculture practices and solutions in the recent past. Farmers are increasingly adopting IoT-based solutions in order to obtain information in real-time regarding weather conditions such as humidity, rainfall, and temperature, which in the long runs helps in increasing agricultural productivity. Decline in availability of agricultural workforce is increasing dependence on and utilization of autonomous robotics into agriculture, which reduces reliance on manual labor and increases efficiency, product yield, and quality.



Rising need to monitor crop health and conduct field analysis is increasing utilization of agriculture drones. Drones with thermal or spectral sensors have ability to specify areas that require changes in irrigation techniques and approaches. Prototype drones replace the need for manual labor as these are designed and tested for use in seeding and planting, which is increasing their demand. Demand for crop-spraying drones has also been increasing and these drones operate on a combination of GPS, laser measurement, and ultrasonic positioning, and advancements in this technology is expected to further result in rapid deployment going ahead.

Scope of Research

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global connected agriculture market is consolidated with a limited number of players accounting for majority market revenue. Companies are focusing on strategic expansions into untapped markets and on research and development initiatives to develop more enhanced connected agriculture solutions in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the rapidly growing market. Some prominent players operating in the connected agriculture market are:

Strategic development

In January 2020, IBM and Yara International, which is a global leader in crop nutrition and digital farming solutions, launched an open collaboration for farm and field data to advance sustainable food production. The open collaboration was launched with the aim of improving efficiency, transparency, and sustainability of global food production.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In October 2020, Deere & Company launched a new home of digital farming information, insights, and learning resources with the unveiling of the John Deere Digital Agriculture Hub. The new digital farming information, insight, and learning resource is specifically designed for Australian and New Zealand farmers.

Platforms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to manage, enhance, and control farming activities and growing requirement for access over connected devices are key factors boosting revenue growth of the device management platforms segment.

Pre-production planning and management segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of connected agriculture solutions to conduct farm operations more efficiently with increasing profitability is boosting revenue growth of the pre-production planning and management segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global connected agriculture market in 2020. Increasing initiatives by governments related to implementation of sustainable agricultural practices to minimize environmental degradation caused by water wastage, chemical run-off, and CO 2 emissions is a key contributing factor to growing utilization of connected agriculture solutions in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global connected agriculture market on the basis of component, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Services Solution Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Pre-Production Planning and Management In-Production Planning and Management Post-Production Planning and Management

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of M



