United States Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Report 2023: A $12.88 Market by 2028 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Epic, Oracle, & Meditech

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market is projected to reach a value of $12.88 billion from $9.12 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2028

The utilization of Electronic Health Records (EHR) in the United States has seen remarkable growth, with adoption rates soaring post-COVID-19. As of 2021, an impressive four out of five physicians, and over 90% of non-federal acute care facilities, have embraced EHR systems. This trend continues to escalate, driven by ongoing healthcare reforms.

EHR systems are revolutionizing healthcare by significantly reducing errors, automating workflows, enhancing patient management, and providing easy access to accurate information. Physicians are benefiting from streamlined workflows, allowing them to dedicate more time to patient care and expedite reimbursement filing processes.

The success of value-based healthcare relies on the seamless integration of doctors, patients, caregivers, IT professionals, and EHR vendors. Value-based healthcare emphasizes cost-effective, high-quality treatments. As reimbursement models for various treatments under value-based solutions undergo constant change, EHR systems play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient healthcare delivery.

Cloud-based EHR systems are the preferred choice in the market due to their user-friendliness and minimal maintenance requirements. This segment is poised for rapid growth, with an anticipated absolute growth rate exceeding 45%. EHR systems provide crucial clinical functions such as health information management, results tracking, order processing, and decision support. Their primary objective is to efficiently manage the information needed by healthcare professionals to deliver effective care.

The clinical research sector is experiencing substantial growth, with the introduction of remote clinical trials and increased adoption of digital tools. EHR systems play a vital role in handling large volumes of data and enabling real-time research tracking. Healthcare administrative databases serve as valuable resources for research purposes, though they come with limitations such as data duplication. EHR software effectively addresses duplication issues, further enhancing their utility in research.

The healthcare landscape is witnessing an upsurge in healthcare facilities, a continuous rise in the patient population, and rapid digitalization, propelling the market toward innovative advancements.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages78
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$9.12 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$12.88 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.9%
Regions CoveredUnited States

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Epic
  • Oracle
  • Meditech

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Eclinicalworks
  • Amkai Solutions
  • Amrita Medical Solutions
  • Angel's Avenue
  • Askesis Development Group
  • Cantata
  • Cgi
  • Credible
  • Dss
  • Empowersystems
  • Evident
  • Feisystems
  • Harris Healthcare
  • Healthcare Software
  • Icanotes
  • Indian Health Services
  • Infomedika
  • Intersystems
  • Marshfield Clinic's
  • Medconnect
  • Medez
  • Medspehre Systems Corporation
  • Meta Healthcare It Solutions
  • Mindlinc
  • Morris Systems
  • Netsmart Technologies
  • Nextgen
  • Ntt Data
  • Optimus Emr
  • Prognosis Innovation Healthcare
  • Psytech Solutions
  • Qualifacts Systems
  • Sigma Care
  • Sigmund Software
  • Source Medical Solutions
  • Technomad
  • Tenzing Medical
  • World Vista
  • Athenahealth
  • Allscripts
  • Medhost

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Deployment

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premise

End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Imaging Centers
  • Standalone Urgent/Emergency Centres
  • Others

Application

  • Clinical
  • Administrative
  • Reporting Healthcare System
  • Healthcare Financing
  • Clinical Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj4flm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                US Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                EHR
                            
                            
                                Electronic Health Record
                            
                            
                                Electronics Health Records
                            
                            
                                Electronics Health Records EHR
                            
                            
                                Health Records
                            
                            
                                Medical Solution
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data