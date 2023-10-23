Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Size to Reach USD 1,985.40 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,985.40 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in cardiovascular disorders in different age groups and rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders is driving urgent need for early detection and management of associated diseases and conditions, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Hemodynamic monitoring solutions help healthcare personnel and care givers to be aware of critical situations through the use of a range of catheters, sensors, monitoring systems, and software. These devices are used to monitor patients with life-threatening diseases post-operative surgery. These also help in monitoring any fluctuations which could prove critical to patient outcomes. Increase in individuals suffering from blood pressure and related disorders and rise in prevalence of hypertension and diabetes in countries across the globe are other major factors driving revenue growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market.

Increased investment in research & development to design and introduce more advanced and effective solutions to deal with life-threatening diseases is also expected to drive market growth to a significant extent. Governments across the globe are trying to reduce healthcare costs, which is also contributing to market growth. Electronic medical records are used for reimbursement after completion of treatment, which is creating demand for hemodynamic monitoring devices owing to this feature being available in these systems. However, high cost of hemodynamic monitoring systems and risk of hemorrhage, thrombosis, sepsis, bleeding, and air embolism is hampering deployment, and impacting growth of the market.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/694

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 974.3 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 6.1% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,985.40 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Product, type, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled GE Healthcare, Drager Medical GmbH, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Philips Medical, Hemo Sapiens, Inc., Deltex Medical, Lidco Group, Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, Tensys Medical Inc., and Koninklijke Philips NV. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/694

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market is fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the hemodynamic monitoring devices market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:

GE Healthcare

Drager Medical GmbH

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Philips Medical

Hemo Sapiens, Inc.

Deltex Medical

Lidco Group

Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH

Tensys Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Strategic Development

In October 2020, Getinge launched NICCI, which is an advanced hemodynamic monitoring device used to gain continuous and non-invasive hemodynamic insights. The device helps in reducing risk of severe complications in patients with low blood pressure. Risk associated with hypotension can be reduced with continuous, non-invasive blood pressure monitoring. The product has already been awarded Red Dot Award 2020 for its design.

In November 2020, Masimo signed an agreement to acquire hemodynamic monitoring devices maker LiDCO. The acquisition was valued at USD 40.1 million. The company is involved in developing equipment used to measure physiological parameters such as stroke volume, cardiac output, and systematic vascular resistance.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/694

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Monitors segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and development of advanced monitoring systems. Increase in investment by market players to develop patient-centred care is driving revenue growth of the monitor segment.

In certain surgical applications, blood pressure is monitored invasively allowing medical staffs to react to changes at a quicker rate. For instance, if anaesthesia is administered to a patient, continuous invasive monitoring can confirm it has not led to any adverse effects to blood pressure. Invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid modernization in the healthcare sector in countries across the globe. Incorporation of modern technologies in hospitals ease some of the burden on hospital staff and helps them to avoid any critical relapse of patients post-operative surgeries.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to early adoption of advanced technologies in countries in the region. The U.S. contributed majority revenue share to the market in North America owing to availability of technologically advanced hospitals, presence of major players, and rise in number of critically ill patient in the country.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hemodynamic-monitoring-devices-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Monitors Disposables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Hospitals Clinics and ambulatory care centers Home care settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Human Papilloma Virus Testing and Pap Test Market , By Test Type (HPV Testing and Pap Smear Test), By Technology [Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Others], By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Renal Denervation Market , By Technology (Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Micro-infusion, and Others), By End-Use (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Wound Debridement Market , By Product (Enzymatic Debridement Products, Autolytic Debridement Products, Mechanical Debridement Products, and Surgical Debridement Products), By Wound Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Lymphedema Diagnostics Market , By Technology, By Disease Type [Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Inflammatory Diseases, and Others], By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market , By Device (Handheld Instruments and Auxiliary Devices), By Application (Cardiac, Orthopedic, and Dental), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Multiplex Assay Market , By Product (Consumables and Software), By Type (Protein-based Multiplex Assay), By Application, By End-Use and By Region Forecast to 2030

Molecular Glue Degrader Market, By Type [PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeras (PROTACs), Specific and Non-genetic IAP-dependent Protein ERasers (SNIPERs), and Others], By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights