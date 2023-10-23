Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Size to Reach USD 3,777.85 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 3,777.85 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals globally and rising patient preference for more affordable and effective surgical treatment options are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

The subject, ‘Hybrid Operating Rooms’ (ORs), has been in discussions since 2010. Over the years, steady and robust technological advancements, and rising demand for and performance of laparoscopic surgeries, have been driving traction of hybrid ORs. Comprehensive surgical theaters are ideal for difficult surgical procedures which require patients to undergo more than one surgery under anesthesia. Multiple surgeries can be performed in hybrid ORs due to their flexible design and multi-disciplinary resources. These also allow for performance of minimally invasive procedures such as Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

Hybrid OR reduces risk by enabling surgeons to perform laparoscopy and open procedures in a single visit. Safety of patients is a primary benefit of hybrid operating rooms. Most patients exhibit shorter recovery times, which means shorter stay in hospitals and lower utilization of patient management resources. Increase in number of thoracic, cardiovascular, orthopedic, and neurological disorders is fueling growth of the global hybrid OR market. However, various challenges that limit adoption of hybrid ORs such as patient flow, equipment integration, vendor coordination, capital expense, space and workflow requirements, and radiation safety are expected to hamper market growth to some extent. Increase in investment by governments and private companies to improve healthcare systems and infrastructure are some key trends in the hybrid operating room market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 925.8 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 12.4% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3,777.85 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Component, application, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, General Electric Company, Skytron LLC, and Trumpf Medical. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global hybrid operating room market is consolidated, with few small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the hybrid operating room market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:

Strategic Development

In September 2020, WakeMed partnered with Siemens Healthineers for a decade to boost WakeMed as a hub for new initiatives across its existing imaging and cardiovascular programs. WakeMed will use advanced robotics and imaging equipment for cardiovascular care in a world-class hybrid operating room.

In June 2020, Glenwood Regional Medical Center opened an updated hybrid OR for minimally invasive procedures. The investment brings advanced minimally invasive care to the sector and offers hospital surgical teams with state-of-the-art amenities to treat patients. This results in shorter hospital stays and improved patient outcomes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Surgical instruments segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of hybrid ORs in countries across the globe. Hybrid ORs combine surgical equipment, surgical tables, equipment management systems, OR lights, and fixed advanced imaging systems, and provide ability to combine image-guided procedures with minimally invasive procedures.

Hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in number of hospitals in developing countries. In addition, rise in patient preference towards more effective and timely disease management and rise in investment in healthcare infrastructure are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, bursitis, osteonecrosis, and increasing knee and hip replacement surgeries are driving growth of the orthopedic segment. Hybrid ORs are equipped with advanced imaging devices such as ultrasound, MRI, and CT scanners that can be used during orthopedic surgeries.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to steady growth in healthcare infrastructure in India and China. Increased investment to improve healthcare infrastructure and offerings in emerging economies is expected to support adoption of diagnostics and surgical technologies. Emergence of hybrid ORs due to advancements in technology is another factor propelling market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid operating room market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Surgical Instruments Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems Angiography Systems MRI Systems CT Scanners Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems Operating Room Fixtures Operating Tables Operating Room Lights Surgical Booms Radiation Shields Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Neurosurgical Cardiovascular Orthopedic Thoracic Other

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Hospitals and Surgical Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Sweden Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



