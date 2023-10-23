Technological Innovations Drive Rare Sugar Market as Companies Like Bonumose Inc. Introduce Novel Production Methods

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Sugar Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare sugar market is on track for steady growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.74 billion in 2022 to $1.83 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3%.

Key players in the rare sugar market, including ASTRAEA Allulose LLC, Douglas Laboratories Inc., and DuPont de Nemours Inc., are driving innovation and market expansion.

Rare sugars, including monosaccharides and their derivatives found in limited quantities in nature, are gaining prominence in the market. These low-calorie sweeteners offer the taste and texture of sugar without the associated calories.

Key product types in the rare sugar market include D-mannose, allulose, tagatose, D-xylose, L-arabinose, L-fucose, D-psicose, and others. These products are available through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and online platforms, and are applied in dietary supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages.

The market is witnessing a trend of technological innovations, with major companies adopting new technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For example, Bonumose Inc. launched a novel enzymatic process to produce tagatose, a low-calorie sweetener with 90% of the sweetness of table sugar and 62% fewer calories.

In a strategic move, Ingredion Incorporated acquired PureCircle in July 2020, strengthening its position in the specialty sweetener market. PureCircle specializes in producing innovative stevia sweeteners for the food and beverage industry.

North America led the rare sugar market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries included in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the growth of the rare sugar market. Rare sugars can serve as an ideal alternative to table sugar for diabetic individuals, as they do not significantly raise blood glucose levels. Regular consumption of rare sugars also contributes to reducing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the global diabetic population is expected to increase from 537 million individuals in 2021 to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. This escalating prevalence of diabetes underscores the growing demand for rare sugars as a healthier sweetening option.

The rare sugar market encompasses various products, including L-rhamnose, L-glucose, D-mannoheptulose, D-lyxose, and D-galactose. Market values represent the 'factory gate' values, reflecting the goods' value sold by manufacturers or creators to downstream entities, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or end customers. This includes related services offered by the creators of the goods.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.83 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

