KxWelcome by Kinetic Gives North American Higher Education Housing Professionals A Better Alternative

MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic , the industry leader in campus housing management solutions in the UK and Ireland, announced the North American launch of its platform, KxWelcome. The student housing management solution is designed by and for housing professionals to meet the specific demands of American higher education institutions and the students they serve by elevating campus housing from transactional to transformational.



“Student housing teams, and the students and institutions they serve, deserve better. With KxWelcome, housing professionals finally have a better choice beyond the current monopolistic landscape for campus housing management,” said Luke Warren, CEO of Kinetic. “We are here to bring the best of the campus housing solution that is so overwhelmingly popular in the UK and Ireland and has been reconstituted for North America to help advance the campus housing profession and unlock the true value of campus housing.”

For more than 25 years, Kinetic has built campus management solutions that fortify housing professionals with the tools they need to advance student housing. The company, which is owned by Volaris Group , a buy-and-hold acquirer (forever!), strives to strengthen the connection between housing and student success and partners with 80% of higher education institutions in the UK and Ireland and more than 300 higher education customers.

With the introduction of KxWelcome, Kinetic is introducing a student housing solution that takes the experience from a transactional process to a transformational experience by elevating housing administrators and prioritizing student needs. Specifically, the platform:

Prioritizes the student experience to select housing and living preferences

Increases and improves student touchpoints for housing teams

Eliminates unnecessary complexity for housing teams, resulting in time-saved

Offers real-time tracking tools and technology to report on-campus housing success

“Kinetic proved a huge success for us and greatly improved the student experience leading up to and during the arrivals period,” said Vikki Welch, Associate Director, Student Living, University of Nottingham.

Kinetic just launched KxWelcome at the ACUHO-I Business Operations Conference in October. The team will also be sharing details about the rollout at the GLACUHO Annual Conference and UMR ACUHO Annual Conference in November.

“It’s exciting to bring shared lessons and successes from the UK to North American institutions, housing professionals and students,” said Danny Connor, Solutions Consultant at Kinetic. “With KxWelcome, campus housing professionals gain a partner in advancing the student experience and the institutional mission of student success.”

To learn more about Kinetic and how the company unlocks the full value of student housing, visit: https://kxwelcome.com

About Kinetic

As the technology partner of choice to the world’s top universities and colleges, Kinetic is the leading supplier of software for student wellbeing, student accommodations, conferences and events, catering, and residential management. With 25 years of experience in the higher education sector, Kinetic supplies mission-critical software to over 300 customers worldwide to help university teams deliver the best student and customer experiences possible. Kinetic is owned by Volaris Group, a buy-and-hold acquirer of software businesses to foster the long-term success of the company. For more information, visit: https://kxwelcome.com .

