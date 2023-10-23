Advantage Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: ADV) today announced the company will release its third quarter 2023 results at 7 a.m. ET on Nov. 7, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13740877. The replay will be available until Nov. 14, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Advantage Solutions website at ir.advantagesolutions.net/investor-relations. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions (Nasdaq: ADV) is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

