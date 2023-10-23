Global Baby Cleaning Products Market Projected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6%

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Cleaning Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cleaning Wipes, Bottle Wash, Laundry Detergents), By Sales Channel (Retail, Non-retail, E-commerce), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby cleaning products market size is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising awareness regarding baby hygiene, growing development of innovative cleaning products, and increasing disposable income of the populace in developed countries are some of the factors providing an upthrust to the market.



Incorporation of organic ingredients in baby cleaning products is expected to fuel the demand for these products. Earlier, the presence of harmful chemicals or ingredients such as sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, lanolin, and cornstarch in baby cleaning products resulted in several complications in babies such as rashes, irritation, and blisters. Thus, most parents avoid buying such products.



Market players are making efforts to incorporate organic ingredients in baby cleaning products. Major players such as Johnson & Johnson, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation have launched new product lines consisting of natural ingredients such as aloe vera, sesame oil, almond oil, and neem. For instance, Kimberly-Clark Corporation launched a new product line, Huggies Natural Care Plus Wipes, which consists of aloe vera and other natural ingredients. Such ingredients are skin-friendly and provide extra moisture to baby skin, leading to a relatively low risk of rashes and other complications.



Furthermore, GreenShield offers organic laundry detergents, which are devoid of any harmful chemicals and are suitable for cleaning baby clothes effectively. Such initiatives are likely to increase the usage of baby cleaning products over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Pigeon Corporation

Admar

Mayborn Group Limited

KCWW.

Procter & Gamble

Baby Cleaning Products Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the bottle wash segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Rising initiatives pertaining to baby hygiene and increasing disposable income of people in developed countries are contributing to the growth of the segment

Asia Pacific is poised to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing birth rate, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing disposable income are anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Baby Cleaning Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Baby Cleaning Products Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Baby Cleaning Products: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Baby Cleaning Products Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Baby Cleaning Products Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Bottle Wash

4.3.1. Bottle wash market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Vegetable Wash

4.4.1. Vegetable wash market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Cleaning Wipes

4.5.1. Cleaning wipes market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Laundry Detergents

4.6.1. Laundry detergents market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.7. Fabric Conditioners

4.7.1. Fabric conditioners market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.8. Cleaning Sprays

4.8.1. Cleaning sprays market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Baby Cleaning Products: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Baby Cleaning Products Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Baby Cleaning Products Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Retail

5.3.1. Retail market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Non-Retail

5.4.1. Non-retail market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. E-commerce

5.5.1. E-commerce market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Baby Cleaning Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

