Global Push to Talk (PTT) Market Size to Reach USD 78.54 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global push to talk (PTT) market size reached USD 27.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global push to talk market revenue growth is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as rising need for driver safety and increasing demand for group communication systems are expected to boost growth of the global push to talk market revenue going ahead. Rising deployment of LTE network is expected to further propel market growth over the forecast period.

However, high investment to deploy land mobile radio system network type push to talk is expected to hamper market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 27.04 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 78.54 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Organization Size, Network Type, End-use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Motorola Solutions, Inc., AT&T Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Zello, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Azetti Networks AG, Verizon Communications, Inc., and BCE Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global push to talk market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for a major revenue share. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, adopting more advanced technologies in push to talk solutions, developing, testing, and introducing new and more efficient solutions in the market. Some prominent players operating in the push to talk market are:

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Zello, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Azetti Networks AG

Verizon Communications, Inc.

BCE Inc.

Strategic Development

In July 2019, WAVE, which is a new network- independent multimedia communications subscription service, was introduced by Motorola Solutions Inc. in the Middle East & Africa and Europe. This cloud-based push-to-talk service is intended to allow communication within teams and enable real-time group communication using devices, including smartphones, tablets, and two-way radios, laptops, as well as broadband devices.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Rising adoption of push to talk software such as Zello, AINA Small Talk, Zinc, and Orion among others by end-users is driving revenue growth of the solution segment, which is expected to register a rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

SMEs segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of push to talk over cellular (PoC) among SMEs.

The cellular segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue share during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LTE.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of PoC across various industries such as transportation and logistics, government, energy & utilities, manufacturing, education, public, retail, and healthcare in countries in the region.

In March 2019, Avtec, Inc. was acquired by Motorola Solutions, Inc. This acquisition was made in order to broaden the company's public safety services and software offerings.

Emergen Research has segmented the global push to talk market on the basis of component, organization size, network type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Solutions Hardware Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Large Enterprises SMEs

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Land Mobile Radio System Cellular

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Transportation and Logistics Government Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Education Public Safety Retail Healthcare

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



