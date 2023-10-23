Food Automation Market to Surpass 20.38 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Widespread Adoption of Automated Solutions

Westford, USA, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, recent technological advancements, including computer vision, expert systems, flexible manufacturing systems, systems engineering, and computer-integrated manufacturing, have ushered in a transformative food packaging and processing era. One notable innovation is the seamless integration of numerous batch processes within an overarching manufacturing system design in the food automation market .

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Food Automation Market”

Pages - 157

Tables - 147

Figures – 78

The growing reliance on automation underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of the food automation market as it strives for increased competitiveness and sustainability.

Prominent Players in Food Automation Market

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GEA Group AG

Rexnord Corporation

Nord Drivesystems

Festo AG & Co. KG

Key Technology, Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Omron Corporation

Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH)

JBT Corporation

Heat and Control, Inc.

SPX Flow, Inc.

Krones AG

Motors and Generators Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Multi-Functionality

Motors and generators segment emerged as the leader, capturing the highest market share, and it is poised to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The primary driving force behind this sustained market leadership is the remarkable multi-functionality of motors and generators in the food automation market.

The market in Europe asserted its dominance in the global food automation market, a trend anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period. This regional leadership can be attributed to several factors, with one of the primary drivers being the consistently high demand for processed food and beverage products.

Discrete Controllers & Visualization Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Versatility

Discrete controllers & visualization segment secured the second-highest market share, a testament to its significance and versatility in catering to the needs of manufacturers. This segment stands out due to its comprehensive nature, offering industries and manufacturers a wide range of integrated and flexible production options in the food automation market.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are poised to experience the most rapid growth rate in the food automation market during the forecast period, fueled by various factors. One of the primary drivers of this expansion is the remarkable growth of the food and beverage sector across the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the food automation market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Food Automation Market

In 2022, Emerson, a global leader in software and technology solutions, further solidified its partnership with the specialty chemicals company LANXESS by being chosen as a Global Alliance Partner for automation technology. This strengthened collaboration aims to leverage advanced automation technologies to enhance project implementation efficiency for LANXESS, ultimately reducing the time required to introduce new products to the market. This strategic alliance underscores Emerson's commitment to fostering innovation and efficiency within LANXESS's operations.





In 2022, Shemesh Automation appointed Mike Lynch, a seasoned professional in the packaging equipment industry, as Director for the market. Lynch is well-positioned to contribute to market expansion and elevate customer satisfaction with over 30 years of experience in machinery and equipment.

Key Questions Answered in Food Automation Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?





