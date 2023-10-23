Intrauterine Devices Market Worth $7.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intrauterine devices (IUDs) market has seen several key developments in recent years, reflecting ongoing efforts to improve access, expand options, and address women's reproductive health needs. Manufacturers have continued to develop and expand the range of IUD options available to women. This includes different types of hormonal IUDs with varying hormone levels and release rates, as well as non-hormonal copper IUDs. These options allow healthcare providers to tailor contraceptive choices to individual needs.

According to our latest study on “ Intrauterine Devices Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis – by Type, Age Group, and End User," The global intrauterine devices market is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2030 from $4.1 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6% during the period 2022-2030. Key factors driving the growth of the global market are government initiatives to prevent unwanted pregnancies, increasing usage of contraceptives, technological development, and rising awareness among the population. However, risk of infection is expected to restrain the market growth.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030102





Global Intrauterine Devices Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The intrauterine devices market majorly consists of the players such as Actavis, Bayer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Eurogine, OCON Medical, Pregna, SMB Corporation, HLL Lifecare, HRA Pharma, and Besins HealthCare. Various companies have made organic growth strategies in the Intrauterine Devices Market. Some of the activities undertaken by the company which has promoted its growth are product launches, expansion, and others.

In May 2023, Sebela Women’s Health Inc., a part of Sebela Pharmaceuticals, announced positive results of a Phase three study demonstrating that investigational device Copper 175 mm2 IUD — a next-generation, hormone-free, low-dose copper intrauterine device. The device met the primary efficacy outcome measurement of pregnancy prevention through 3 years of use. This newly designed, flexible frame allows the Copper 175 mm2 IUD to prevent pregnancies using less than half the amount of copper that is used in the other copper IUDs available in the market

In May 2021, Bayer completed its Mirena Extension Trial (MET). The study assessed whether Mirena is safe and effective as a birth control method beyond 5 years of use. Further, the menstrual blood loss (in women who had Mirena inserted to indicate heavy menstrual bleeding) and safety were assessed. The study concluded that the 52-mg levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system, initially approved for five years, maintains high contraceptive efficacy, user satisfaction, and a favorable safety profile through 8 years of use.

In March 2022, CooperSurgical Inc. initiated a study to evaluate the safety of a new inserter design for Paragard (intrauterine copper contraceptive). The study will be conducted in female subjects of child bearing age.





Global Intrauterine Devices Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs): The increasing popularity of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) represents a significant shift in family planning preferences and healthcare choices. LARCs are contraceptive methods that provide effective birth control for an extended period, often without the need for daily or frequent intervention. LARCS are very convenient to use. There is no need to remember to take a daily pill or to use contraception before sexual activity, which can enhance user satisfaction and reliability. LARCs are gaining popularity among younger individuals and adolescents who prefer these methods more conveniently and discreet than daily pills or barrier methods. Many healthcare providers recommend LARCs due to their high effectiveness and convenience. Healthcare professionals often discuss LARCs as a preferred option with their patients. Moreover, LARCs are promoted by global health organizations and initiatives as a means of reducing unintended pregnancies, particularly in low-resource settings. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists offers LARC Clinical Training programs to train the healthcare providers with latest LARC methods and offer increased access to contraception. For instance, he Beyond the Pill program, offered by the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), collaborates with healthcare providers, researchers, and educators to enhance women's access to reliable contraception and reproductive healthcare services. This training initiative is specifically designed to enhance the expertise and proficiency of healthcare providers in the use of intrauterine devices (IUDs) and contraceptive implants, with the overarching goal of enhancing women's access to these highly effective methods of birth control.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00030102





The “Global Intrauterine Devices Market” is segmented based on type, age group, end user and geography. The intrauterine devices market by type is categorized into copper IUD, and hormonal IUD. The hormonal IUDs represent a significant portion in the intrauterine devices market. In terms of age group, the market is segmented into 15-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-40 years, and above 40 years. The intrauterine devices market by end user was segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Intrauterine Contraceptive Device Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Contraceptives Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: