Rapid Technological Development and Government Initiatives Drive Growth in the Global HIV Diagnostics Market

The global HIV diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 1550.17 million by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Key factors accounting for the growth of this market include the growing need in for the development of more sensitive HIV diagnostic point of care tests which can be easily implemented at the location of patient care in resource-limited settings. Technological development of tests which is expected to introduce a number of novel rapid, point-of-care tests throughout the forecast period is a primary factor expected to fuel the growth of the HIV diagnostics market.

Furthermore, government programs and campaigns initiated against HIV, global healthcare efforts to reduce disease incidence, and the presence of high unmet demand in the Middle Eastern and Eastern regions of the market are some key factors expected to serve as lucrative future growth opportunities.

Companies Mentioned

Alere Inc.

Abbott.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Global Service, LLC

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

VIIV Healthcare

BD

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Sysmex Europe SE

Apogee Flow Systems

Point Care Technologies Inc.

Mylan N.V.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

QIAGEN

HIV Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

The antibody test type segment dominated the industry and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.3% in 2022. This large share can be accounted for by the high market usage and penetration rates of these tests which include, ELISA, home access dried blood spot, western blot testing IFA, and RIPA. These tests are highly sensitive and accurate and thus are most commonly used for screening and confirmation of HIV-1 & HIV-2.

Viral Load testing and CD4 testing also accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2022. There is a prevalent in the market for the development of these tests which will make them more sensitive, rapid in nature, and portable to the point of care to enhance their market usability and accessibility in resource-limited HIV-affected regions.

It is expected that during the forecast period, a number of novel point-of-care HIV diagnostic products will be commercialized which are currently under clinical development and in product pipelines of key market players. This increase in the range of products is expected to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.7% in 2022 owing to technological advancement, an increase in the number of people suffering from HIV and AIDS, and increasing awareness regarding the same in this region.

Latin America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about diagnostic testing in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $985.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1550.17 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. HIV Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. HIV Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. HIV Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. HIV Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways

4.2. HIV Diagnostics Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Consumables

4.3.1. Consumables market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.4.1. Instruments test market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Software And Services

4.5.1. Software and services market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. HIV Diagnostics Market: Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. HIV Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways

5.2. HIV Diagnostics Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Self-Test

5.3.1. Self-test market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Lab-Based

5.4.1. Lab-based market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. HIV Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. HIV Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways

6.2. HIV Diagnostics Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Antibody Test

6.3.1. Antibody test market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.1. HIV -1 screening market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.1.1. ELISA/EIA market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.1.2. Home access dried blood spot market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.1.3. Rapid tests (Dot plot, Agglutination tests) market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.2. HIV-1 antibody confirmatory tests

6.3.1.2.1. Western blot test market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.2.2. Indirect Immunofluorescent Antibody Assay (IFA) market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.2.3. Line immunoassay market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.2.4. RadioImmunoPrecipitation Assay (RIPA) market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.3. HIV-2 and group O diagnostic tests

6.3.1.3.1. Blood antibody tests market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.3.2. Dried Blood Spot (DBS) test market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1.3.3. Others (Oral, Urine) market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Viral Load Test

6.4.1. Viral load test market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. CD4 Test

6.5.1. CD4 test market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Other market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. HIV Diagnostics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. HIV Diagnostics Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. HIV Diagnostics Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.3.1. Diagnostic laboratories market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.1. Hospitals & Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5. Home Settings

7.5.1. Home settings market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Other market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. HIV Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Market Participant Categorization

