Growing Incidence of Dental Disorders and Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Propels the Global Dental Impression Material Market to 2030

The global dental impression material market size is expected to reach USD 1, 464.9 million by 2030., registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2030.

A dental impression is a false imprint of soft tissues and hard (teeth) in the mouth from which a positive reproduction (model or cast) is formed. Dental impression material is semi-solid or liquid in nature when first mixed and placed in the mouth. There are several types of impression materials for dental such as silicone, alginate, polyether, etc. The dental impression materials are used to keep a dental imprint which is further used in dental treatment.



The dental impression materials market growth is mostly fuelled by factors such as the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the rising incidence of dental disorders. In addition, the growing adoption of digital dentistry and increasing dental tourism in emerging markets are anticipated to boost the dental impression materials market growth during the forecast period. As per the National Institute of Dental Research, the most common and prevalent dental disease in both, children and adults is tooth decay. Nearly 92% of the population, between the ages of 20 to 64, have dental caries.



The growing incidence of dental problems is a major driver contributing to the overall demand of the dental impression materials market. Furthermore, with the increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies, the willingness to afford expensive cosmetic dental procedures has also increased among the population, specifically among the aging population. Bad lifestyle habits and poor diet, especially amongst teenagers which lead to tooth decay are rising the growth of the dental impression materials market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the dental impression materials market. Initially, due to lockdown and global restrictions being imposed in most countries, many dental treatments and procedures were halted. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical industry. Initially, the outbreak has resulted in a decrease in the number of procedures performed each year, resulting in an overall decline in the market.

Companies Mentioned

3M

Scott's Dental Supply

Zhermack SpA

GC America Inc.

Kerr Corporation

Hiossen

KeystoneDentalGroup

Dentsply Sirona

Thommen Medical AG

Pyrax Polymars

Dental Impression Material Market Report Highlights

The alginate segment dominated the Dental Impression Material market in 2022. This is due to the fact that alginate is mostly the dental impression material of choice for mouthguards, full-mouth opposing impressions, orthodontic appliances, study models, and even partial denture fabrication

The restorative dentistry and prosthodontics segment dominated the global dental impression systems market in 2022. The rising number of patients suffering from dental problems and growth in the edentulous population are boosting the growth of this segment

Europe dominated the global market in 2022 with a market share of 40.1%, owing to the rising technological advancements in dental treatment and an increasing number of specialist dental service providers

Asia Pacific is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing patient population, rising awareness about dental procedures & associated diseases, and rapid technological advancements

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $691.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1464.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Dental Impression Materials Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Dental Impression Materials Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Dental Impression Materials: Material Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Dental Impression Materials Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Dental Impression Materials Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Alginate

4.3.1. Alginate market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Silicone

4.4.1. Silicone market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Polyether

4.5.1. Polyether market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Dental Impression Materials: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Dental Impression Materials Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Dental Impression Materials Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Restorative and Prosthodontics

5.3.1. Restorative and prosthodontics market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Orthodontics

5.4.1. Orthodontics market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Dental Impression Materials: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Dental Impression Materials Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Dental Impression Materials Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.3.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Dental Clinics

6.4.1. Dental clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Dental Impression Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

