Turning Point Action Partners with Moms for America to Get Out the Mom Vote

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moms For America announced today a partnership with Turning Point Action to join their National Chase the Vote Alliance and to promote the adoption of events, coalitions and new technological tools designed to facilitate get-out-the-vote (GOTV) efforts. This partnership will solidify relationships with grassroots organizers to get them the key data they need to build new relationships with voters ahead of November 2024.



“Moms For America is a perfect partner for us on this project,” said Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point Action. “With hundreds of thousands of moms all over the country – many of whom are actively engaged in politics at the state and local level – they're going to be able to make the most of this technology and show the political establishment how valuable it can be to try new approaches to solving old problems.”

The technology being employed promises to revolutionize GOTV operations by democratizing access and eliminating consultants and middle-managers to help grassroots activists to play a bigger role in their own neighborhoods. The new Moms for America app will provide users with detailed voter data for key targets during the election cycle, ultimately providing direct information on voters that need to be chased during early balloting.

“This app is exactly what we need as we work to mobilize an army of moms to make a difference in elections up and down the ballot in 2024,” said Moms for America founder and president Kimberly Fletcher. “We’re excited to put this tool in the hands of our volunteers, equipping them to reach far beyond their existing networks and turn out as many liberty-loving voters as possible next year.”

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.