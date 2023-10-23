United States Assisted Living Facilities Markets, 2022-2023 & 2028: Western States Shine, Baby Boomers Drive Record Growth

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Assisted Living Facilities Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Assisted Living Facilities Market was valued at $97.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $133.42 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.35%

The US Assisted Living Facilities market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several factors including the increasing number of baby boomers, a rising aging population, higher healthcare expenditure, and a growing preference for independent living. The market is currently characterized by substantial activity, with a promising outlook for the future.

As of 2022, the dominant segment in the assisted living facilities market was women, accounting for an impressive 71.70% occupancy rate. This segment is anticipated to maintain its growth momentum, with a projected CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. Women tend to outlive men and exhibit a higher inclination towards utilizing healthcare services.

Furthermore, older adults aged 85 years and above constituted a significant portion, contributing to 52.37% of assisted living facilities in 2022. This demographic is expected to continue driving market growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period, as they often require more comprehensive assistance and quality care.

Chain-affiliated ownership also played a pivotal role in the market, dominating with a 55.29% share in 2022. This segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% as larger organizations maintain their presence, attracting older individuals seeking these communities.

Geographically, the Western region emerged as the market leader, commanding 41.12% of the market share in 2022. This region is poised for continued growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. The Western region has witnessed a significant increase in the percentage of the elderly population, contributing to its dominance.

The comprehensive market study covers the US Assisted Living Facilities market for 2023-2028, providing insights into market dynamics, growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers a thorough analysis of both demand and supply aspects of the market and profiles leading companies and key players operating in the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $97.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $133.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered United States

VENDORS LIST

AlerisLife

Atria Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living

Enlivant Living

Aegis Living

ALG Senior Living

Allegro

Arbor Company

Avidor Living

Avista Senior Living

Brightview Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living

Civitas Senior Living

CenturyPark Associates

Clearwater Living

Crescent Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living

Eddy Senior Living

Embassy Healthcare Services

Erickson Senior Living

Frontier Management

Gardant Management Solutions

Genesis Healthcare

Integral Senior Living

Kisco Senior Living

Leisure Care

Life Care Services

MBS Senior Living

Meridian Senior Living

Merrill Garden

Northbridge Companies

Northstar Senior Living

Oakmont Senior Living

Pathway to Living

Pegasus Senior Living

Pinnacle Senior Living

Prestige Care

Senior Lifestyle

Senior Resource Group

Sinceri Senior Living

Spring Arbor Senior Living

Sunrise Senior Living

Trilogy Health Services

Vi Living

Waltonwood Senior Living

Watermark Retirement Communities

Americare Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living

Belmont Village

Pacifica Senior Living

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Assisted Living Facilities Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST

By Ownership

Chain Affiliated

Independent Owned

By Age Group

Aged 60-74

Aged 75-84

Aged 85 & Above

By Gender

Men

Women

By Geography

West

South

Mid-West

Northeast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhud2l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment