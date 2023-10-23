By 2030, Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Will Surpass $56.46 Bn at 9% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is valued at USD 28.34 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 56.46 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Overview of The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:
The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is witnessing remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and automated solutions across various industries. This market is characterized by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to streamline material handling processes and enhance productivity. The global AMHE market encompasses a wide range of equipment such as conveyors, robotic systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), and more. The market is fueled by several key factors, including the need for reducing labor costs, improving supply chain efficiency, and enhancing overall operational agility.
Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444/request-sample
Market Dynamics:
Technological Advancements: Constant innovations in automation technologies, such as IoT integration and machine learning, are driving the adoption of AMHE solutions.
E-commerce Boom: The surge in e-commerce activities necessitates efficient material handling, creating a substantial market opportunity.
Global Supply Chain Optimization: As businesses seek to optimize their global supply chains, AMHE is becoming a critical component for enhancing efficiency.
Labor Cost Reduction: The need to minimize labor costs and improve accuracy in material handling processes is propelling the AMHE market.
Safety and Compliance: Stringent safety regulations in industries like manufacturing are pushing for the adoption of automated equipment to ensure worker safety.
Top Players in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
- Daifuku
- KION
- SSI Schaefer
- Toyota industries
- Honeywell International
- Hyster-Yale material handling
- Jungheinrich
- Hanwha
- JBT
- Kuka
- Beumer
- KNAPP
- Murata machinery
- TGW Logistics
- Viastore
- Addverb Technologies
- Autocrib
- Automation logistics
- Avancon
- Ferreto
- Grabit
- Invata intralogistics
- Invia robotics
- Locus robotics
- Meiden America
To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444/request-sample
Top Trends in The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
Robotic Process Automation (RPA): The integration of robots in material handling processes is a prevailing trend, enhancing efficiency and reducing manual labor.
AI-Powered Solutions: AI is being leveraged for predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, and real-time decision-making, offering unprecedented benefits.
Sustainable Practices: Companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly material handling solutions to align with sustainability goals.
Ergonomics and Worker Safety: The focus on creating safer and more ergonomic work environments is a top trend, promoting the use of AMHE.
Integration of AGVs and Drones: The use of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and drones for material transport and monitoring is on the rise, enhancing speed and precision.
Challenges:
Initial Investment: The high initial investment required for the implementation of automated systems can be a barrier for some businesses.
Integration Complexity: Integrating AMHE into existing systems can be complex and may require downtime, affecting operational continuity.
Technical Expertise: Maintaining and troubleshooting advanced AMHE systems demands a skilled workforce.
Security Concerns: The reliance on automation brings cybersecurity threats that need to be adequately addressed.
Market Opportunities:
Financial Leverage: Financial institutions and investors have opportunities in providing financing solutions for businesses looking to adopt AMHE.
Integration Services: Companies specializing in integration and automation services can tap into the demand for seamless AMHE integration.
Workforce Training: Educational institutions and training centers can cater to the need for skilled personnel in the automation sector.
Cybersecurity Services: There's a growing need for cybersecurity services to protect automated material handling systems.
Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444/0
Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product
- Robots
- ASRS
- Conveyors & Sortation Systems
- Cranes
- WMS
- AGV
By System Type
- Unit Load Material Handling
- Bulk Load Material Handling
By Vertical
- Automotive
- Metals & Heavy Machinery
- Food & Beverages
- Chemicals
- Healthcare
- 3PL
- Semiconductors & Electronics
- Aviation
- E-Commerce
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What are the primary factors driving the growth of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?
- How is technology, particularly AI and IoT, transforming the AMHE landscape?
- What industries are the primary adopters of AMHE solutions?
- What are the key challenges faced by businesses looking to implement AMHE systems?
- How can companies ensure the security of their automated material handling equipment?
- What trends are shaping the future of AMHE, particularly in the context of sustainability and safety?
- What is the market outlook for AGVs and drones in material handling?
- How are government regulations impacting the AMHE market?
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region is experiencing substantial growth in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. The expansion of e-commerce, particularly in countries like China and India, is driving the demand for advanced material handling solutions. Additionally, the manufacturing and automotive sectors in Asia Pacific are increasingly automating their operations to improve productivity. With a burgeoning industrial landscape and a focus on technological advancements, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a significant player in the global AMHE market.
Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 28.34 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 56.46 Billion
|CAGR
|9% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|Daifuku, KION, SSI Schaefer, Toyota industries, Honeywell International, Hyster-Yale material handling, Jungheinrich, Hanwha, JBT, Kuka, Beumer, KNAPP, Murata machinery, TGW Logistics, Viastore, Addverb Technologies, Autocrib, Automation logistics, Avancon, Ferreto, Grabit, Invata intralogistics, Invia robotics, Locus robotics, Meiden America
|Customization Options
|Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444/customization-request
Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:
Textiles Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/textiles-market-2313
Composite Materials Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/composite-materials-market-1078
Advanced Composites Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-composites-market-2118
3D Printing Materials Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-materials-market-2066
Polyester Fiber Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/polyester-fiber-market-2055
Baggage Handling System Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/baggage-handling-system-market-1092
About Vantage Market Research:
We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
Contact us
Eric Kunz
6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564
Washington DC 20011-5125
United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727
Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com
Website:
https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/
Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases
Latest Vantage Market Research Blog
Vantage Market Research All Reports
Blog: