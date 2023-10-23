Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size to Reach USD 102,327.42 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blockchain supply chain market size is projected to reach USD 102,327.42 Million at a steady CAGR of 63.9% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising concerns regarding security of information, procurement processes, sales, and approvals of authenticating information and major increase in utilization of blockchain technology in retail, e-commerce, logistics, and food & beverages industries are other factors expected to continue to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/682

Continuous improvements in technology, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, machine learning, and cloud-based systems are some other factors expected to continue to drive growth of the global blockchain supply chain market during forecast period. Increasingly stringent government regulations supporting automation of processes in the supply chain industry and reduce the effect of middlemen services, and rising focus on transparency and fraud protection in supply chain activities are factors driving adoption of blockchain supply chain solutions globally.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 271 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 63.9% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 102,327.42 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, type, application, end use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, BENELUX, Switzerland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey Key companies profiled IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Guardtime Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Auxesis Group, BTL Group, Accenture PLC, and Omnichain Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/682

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global blockchain supply chain market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies are well-established and engage in various research & development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies. Some prominent players operating in the blockchain supply chain market are:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Guardtime Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Auxesis Group

BTL Group

Accenture PLC

Omnichain Inc.

Strategic Development

In April 2021, IBM Corporation and IPwe entered a partnership to build infrastructure for representing patents as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and storing records on a blockchain network. Tokenization of Intellectual Property (IP) can enable selling, sharing, commercializing, or otherwise monetizing patents, as well as add new liquidity to the market. IPwe Platform aims to transform the patent asset class by increasing openness and encouraging participation.

In March 2021, Amazon Web Services partnership with Seraphim Capital announced the launch of a new space start-up assistance program. AWS Space Accelerator, which is a four-week business support program, will select 10 companies to participate, and start-ups receiving monitoring during the accelerator from space domain and technical subject matter experts with deep experience working on AWS.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/682

Some Key Highlights From Report

In January 2021, TIBCO Software Inc., which is a global leader in enterprise data, announced complete acquisition of Information Builders, Inc. (ibi), which enhances data management and analytics capabilities of advanced TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform.

Consortium blockchain segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. It provides full control to a particular group that gives access to each member to set rule, cancel incorrect transactions, change balances, and take other acts to increase the efficiency of organization are some factors boosting the market growth of blockchain supply chain.

Inventory monitoring segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing demand of highly secure data, decentralization of server, and enhancing technology in process tracking and reporting in retail and logistic sector are factor boosting the market growth of blockchain supply chain.

Asia Pacific revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding data security, cyber security, and increasing adoption of blockchain technology in communication, logistics, retail, and e-commerce industries are factors driving growth of the blockchain supply chain market in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-supply-chain-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain supply chain market on the basis of component, type, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Platform Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Public Private Consortium

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Smart Contracts Payment & Settlement Product Traceability Compliance Management Inventory Monitoring Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Manufacturing Logistics Retail Healthcare Food & Beverages Oil & Gases Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Enterprise Data Management Market By Component (Services, Solutions), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, IT & Telecom, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Location Analytics Market By Component (Services, Solutions), By Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Customer Experience Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, and Others), By End-Use (Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Project Portfolio Management Market , By Offerings (Service and Software), By Enterprise Size [Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)], By Deployment, By End-use ,and By Region Forecast to 2032

Smart Harvest Market By Site of Operation (Greenhouse, On-Field, Indoor), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruit), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Identity as a Service Market By Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Component (Password Management, Multifactor Authentication, Single Sign-On, Directory Services, Audit, Compliance & Governance, Provisioning), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Blockchain Supply Chain Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights